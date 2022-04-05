Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dies after being stabbed at a gas station

Police are currently looking for a 27-year-old suspect named Travis William Millsap, who fled the scene before police arrived.

WASHINGTON — The three-time USAC National Champion racer and former NASCAR driver Bobby East, 37, is dead after a fatal stabbing at a gas station in California.

On Wednesday, police responded to a stabbing at a gas station on Westminster Boulevard when they found East on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

Officers at the scene attempted life-saving procedures before East being taken to local hospital, where he later died.

Police are currently looking for a 27-year-old suspect named Travis William Millsap, who left the scene before police arrived. According to a press release on Thursday, Millsap is a transient who frequents Westminster, Anaheim, and Garden Grove.

Millsap is described as a 6-foot-tall male with tattoos on his face, head, neck, chest, arms, and hands. According to Westminster authorities, he also has an outstanding parole warrant.