Board games the standout star in Hasbro's 4th earnings quarter

The toy company's Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons.

The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.

Total revenue climbed 4% to $1.72 billion, slightly better than the $1.7 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was calling for.

Hasbro earned $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 27. That compares with $95.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.

Removing one-time gains and costs, earnings were $1.27 per share. That handily topped the $1.14 per share Wall Street expected.

For the year, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company reported a profit of $222.5 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue totaled $5.47 billion.

Hasbro shares rose 3.3% before the market open on Monday.

