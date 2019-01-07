A rare black moon will occur across the American continents at the end of July. It may sound scary, but you are likely not going to notice anything unusual.

While a blue moon represents the second full moon in a month, a black moon is the second new moon in a month, the exact opposite.

Those living in the Americas will be the only ones seeing the black moon this time. This is because the second new moon of the month officially begins at 11:11 p.m. EDT on July 31, making it too late for a black moon in Europe, Africa and Asia, where it will already be Aug. 1.

New moons are fairly common, seen approximately every four weeks, but a black moon only occurs every 29 months. That means the next black moon won't be seen again until April 20, 2022.