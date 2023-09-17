'The Young and the Restless' actor Billy Miller dies at 43

The Emmy-winning actor died just two days before his 44th birthday.

WASHINGTON — Billy Miller, known for his roles in "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless," has died. He was 43.

Miller's manager Marnie Sparer confirmed the actor's death to USA Today, Los Angeles Times and Variety. The 43-year-old actor died in Austin, Texas, on Friday — just two days before his 44th birthday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” his manager said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Miller got his big break into soap operas in 2007 with the role of Richie Novak in "All of My Children," according to Variety. He would then move over to "The Young and the Restless" in 2008, where he earned three Daytime Emmys for the role of Billy Abbott.

"The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones," CBS said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 43-year-old actor left "The Young and the Restless" in 2014 and joined "General Hospital." He played the role of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on the show.

His other roles include a five-episode run on "Suits" and other appearances in "NCIS," "The Rookie" and "Castle." The actor also featured in Clint Eastwood's 2014 drama "American Sniper."

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia and his sister Megan, USA Today reports.

"He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit and genuine kindness," Sparer told USA Today.

After his death was announced on Sunday, many co-stars mourned the actor.

"He was so kind. Generous to a fault. This is a tough one. RIP Billy," said "All of My Children" actress Rebecca Budig on Instagram.

His "The Young and the Restless" co-star Eileen Davidson also honored Miller on social media.