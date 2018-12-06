The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned in a pool.

Orange County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun says Emeline Miller died Sunday at a hospital. Braun says the death is under investigation.

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority says paramedics were called to a house in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to resuscitate a 19-month-old drowning victim.

Bommarito says they were unable to revive her and she was later pronounced dead.

On Instagram, Miller posted about his daughter's death, saying "her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family.

Miller is the most decorated male U.S. skier, with multiple World Cup wins. He won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals over three Olympic games.

TEGNA contributed to this report.

