Best Buy releases Black Friday ad, some early deals available now

WASHINGTON — Best Buy released its Black Friday ad Thursday and said the savings for the holiday shopping season has already started.

The Minnesota-based retailer said hundreds of its Black Friday deals will be available online and in stores now until Nov. 1, making it easier and more convenient for shoppers to get their orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. No worries, the deals will be back around Black Friday too.

Best Buy is offering deals on big items like Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart at $529, it's selling KitchenAid Pro stand mixers for $199 and 50% off all GreatCall devices like Jitterbug Smart 2 and the Lively Flip smartphone. It's also offering deals and discounts on Amazon devices, headphones, laptops and video games. There's also a $20 discount available for some Apple Watches.

The company noted that there are safety protocols in place at its stores including requiring masks for customers and employees. It also plans to limit the number of people allowed inside a store at all times.

All Best Buy stores will be closed Thanksgiving, but it plans to open its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday until 10 p.m. local time. It will also offer extended hours throughout the weekend and into the holiday season.

Best Buy said there are a few dates to keep track of this year, since Black Friday isn't just one day this year:

Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12-14: Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale – Thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad available early, for My Best Buy Members only.

Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! – Nearly all Black Friday deals become available.

To keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic, the retail chain is offering curbside pickup, store pick up and it expanded on its same-day delivery options. It is even offering customers the option to pick up their items at other alternative locations like UPS or CVS stores.