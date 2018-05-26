Engineers say damage to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu was worse than expected and it will remain closed indefinitely.

Hawaii News Now reports boat transportation to the attraction was suspended May 6 after one of the vessel operators noticed a crack on the outside of the memorial.

Tourists were allowed to disembark at the memorial after crews completed interim repairs. But the cracks reappeared hours later, indicating a more serious issue.

Engineers are working to figure out possible long-term solutions.

Other areas of the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center remain open.

The U.S.S. Arizona Memorial is seen during a memorial service marking the 74th Anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor December 07, 2015, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images, 2015 Kent Nishimura

