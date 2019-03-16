Viral sensation April the Giraffe gave birth to her second baby to be streamed live on the internet.
Millions tuned in to the livestream from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. April was in labor for just over 1.5 hours.
April first became internet famous for the birth of baby Tajiri in 2017. She drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during the seven weeks leading up to his birth.
Kate Collins / Staff photo
Not everyone is celebrating, however. "Another giraffe calf will be born into captivity, doomed to spend his or her life in confinement, all for one roadside zoo's desire for internet fame and profit," blogger Katherine Sullivan wrote on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' website in July.