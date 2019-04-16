Apple and Qualcomm announced Tuesday that the two companies have agreed to settle an ongoing royalty dispute and dismiss all litigation between the two.

According to a press release announcing the agreement, the companies also reached a six-year license agreement, effecting April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

The settlement included Apple paying Qualcomm an undisclosed amount of money.

The battle between Qualcomm and Apple broke out more than two years ago after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Qualcomm for allegedly using its portfolio of mobile technology patents to gouge smartphone makers and stifle competition in the chip market.

Shortly after the FTC filed its case in 2017, Apple pounced with its own lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of trying to wring licensing fees for technology that it didn't really invent.

Apple subsequently stopped paying royalties to Qualcomm, further poisoning the two companies' relationship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.