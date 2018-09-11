James Woods has portrayed some of the most recognizable villains in Hollywood. But on Thursday, he played the role of a hero on Twitter, using his social media sway to help those affected by the Camp Fire stay safe and track down missing loved ones.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the Camp Fire had burned more than 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures near the city of Paradise (population 26,682).

Starting around 1 p.m., Woods reposted the tweet of someone looking for their handicapped father, spreading the message to his 1.84 million Twitter followers.

This took my breath away. Let’s find these people. Please put any info regarding lost love ones on @Twitter and add this hashtag in the body of your tweet. Then I and my many followers will retweet. pic.twitter.com/gEej3YbXHC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

A few tweets later, he posted the following message:

"You can help #CampFire victims and families by searching hashtag #CampFire for missing people and pets. Some people have been cut off from endangered loved ones who need lifesaving assistance. Retweeting their info and a contact person on Twitter by “@“ can save lives."

Since then, the 71-year-old actor has posted more than 100 tweets concerning the Camp Fire.

Some were photos of missing family members. Some were traffic updates for those looking to evacuate. Some were reminders not to leave pets behind.

Update: yes, that address is in paradise. The dogs name is Splinter. Let’s save this furry little guy. #Campfire #CampfireJamesWoods https://t.co/aC2b13evK6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Once Woods' posts picked up some momentum, so did the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods, which has become nearly as popular as the #CampFire hashtag.

If you're using #CampFireJamesWoods to locate a victim, Woods asks that you delete the tweet once that person has been found to ensure first responders don't waste time looking for someone who has already been rescued.

It's unclear if Woods has a personal connection to Paradise, although he did star in the 1998 film "Another Day in Paradise."

Over the same timespan, Woods also tweeted an emergency hotline for people affected by the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks outside of Los Angeles.

To all my wonderful followers, I want to thank you for your extraordinary efforts tonight connecting people with lost loved ones in the terrible #CampFire. Your thousands of retweets of invaluable information literally saved lives. God bless you all. #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

