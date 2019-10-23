WASHINGTON — Procter & Gamble will be removing the female Venus symbol from some packaging of its Always sanitary products by December. The move comes partly in response to calls and concerns by some transgender advocates and trans people who have been pointing out that non-binary and transgender people use menstruation products, too.

The company says it plans to release a new design for Always packaging worldwide by February 2020.

In a statement to TEGNA, the company said, "For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so. We're also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers. We routinely assess our products, packaging, and designs. We take into account a variety of inputs, including consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice."

As San Francisco-based OB/GYN Jennifer Gunter points out, "Some trans men/non binary people menstruate. As do cis women who despise overly feminine products. Cis women who can’t menstruate and trans women are harmed by the assumption that menstruation defines femininity...," Gunter tweeted.

NBC News quoted Fenway Health Trans Health Program manager Steph deNormand as saying, "For folks using these products on a nearly monthly basis, it can be harmful and distressing to see binary/gendered images, coding, language and symbols. So, using less coded products can make a huge difference.”

The move has been applauded by many transgender advocates and health experts, but there has been criticism online of the move by Procter & Gamble. Some have suggested the company bowed to pressure from trans lobbyists.

Others said they had never noticed there was a Venus symbol on the package until the company announced it was being removed.

Procter & Gamble's decision to remove the Venus symbol was announced just before the first National Period Day, on October 19, which is a day when protesters demand an end to taxes on certain sanitary products.