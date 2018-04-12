Remember Big Mouth Billy Bass? That strange wall-mounted fish from the '90s that sings "Take Me to the River?"

Well, now it connects to Amazon Alexa's voice assistant, and its lips will move in-sync with Alexa's voice commands.

The fish can respond to inquiries about the weather, your commute, news, random facts and more. Oh, and it will sing an original song this time called "Fishin' Time."

It's available on Amazon for $39.99 and will be released on Dec. 1.

The fish was first hacked by artist Brian Kane two years ago. Video of his altered talking fish went viral, garnering almost 2 million views.

Although it's arguably one of the weirdest, Billy Bass isn't the first random device to connect with Amazon's voice assistant.

In 2017, the Alexa-enabled table lamp hit the market. Called the C by GE Sol, the smart lamp has five settings to support your sleeping and waking cycles. In September, Amazon announced an Alexa-powered microwave with a popcorn-ordering Dash Replenishment Service. And Haiku Home is a ceiling fan that works with Alexa to support usage through voice control.

Perhaps one of the most innovative is the Ooma Telo, an internet-connected landline phone. Users can initiate calls by triggering Alexa.

Gemmy, the company that created Big Mouth Billy Bass, is also launching a twerking Santa and Chrismas Bear that dances to the beats of Amazon Music. Both are priced at $39.99 and are available for pre-order.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM