When "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek first announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he received an outpouring of support from his fans. Now, the beloved game show host is thanking his supporters and sharing some good news.

The beloved host revealed in a statement that doctors said he was "near remission," and that his doctors have "never seen such a positive response to chemo."

"It's mind-boggling," he told PEOPLE magazine. "Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent."

However, Trebek stressed that the good news doesn't mean the battle's over. "I am not cured and not in remission," he said in a statement.

The 79-year-old attributed his positive response to the cancer treatment "to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf." The host told PEOPLE that he was moved to tears by the good news.

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that," he said.