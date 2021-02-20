Debris falls from Boeing 777-200 during emergency landing near Denver

There have been no injuries, but parts have fallen at least three locations, Broomfield Police said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Metal airplane parts fell from the sky on Saturday afternoon from a passing aircraft in the Broomfield area, according to law enforcement and fire agencies.

Broomfield Police said parts had fallen in Commons Park, the Red Leaf neighborhood and the Northmoor Estates neighborhood. That is in the areas of West 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard and East 13th Avenue and Elmwood Street. Photos showed one large piece in the front yard of a house.

North Metro Fire Rescue said there were no confirmed injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff.

Authorities are asking anyone who finds debris not to touch or move it and instead to report what they find to 303-438-6400.

9NEWS Aviation Expert Greg Feith said the part pictured below in a front yard is an airplane cowling ring, which he described as the silver band around an engine.

A spokeswoman for Denver International Airport said that United Flight 328 to Honolulu had an engine issue and returned to DIA.

There were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board, according to United. There were no reported injuries.

>> Watch below: Live aerial footage of the debris in Broomfield:

The FAA said it is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

Broomfield Police said they got numerous reports that people heard a loud noise and then saw what they believed was a plane going down.

9NEWS viewer William Thornburg said he saw a plane flying overhead, then a ball of smoke.

Viewer Troy Lewis was on the United Flight and shared video of what it looked like when the plane began losing parts:

Sheridan Boulevard was closed at West 136th Avenue.

