Several airlines have expanded the travel waivers being offered ahead of Hurricane Dorian to include Florida and parts of Georgia.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday that Dorian could reach powerful Category 4 status before it makes landfall in Florida.

As of late Thursday morning, Dorian was centered about 220 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, its winds blowing at 85 mph as it moved northwest at 13 mph.

American

American Airlines says change fees may be waived for passengers currently scheduled to travel between Sept. 2-3. Passengers cannot change their origin or destination city and must rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. A full list of eligible airports can be found on American's website.

Flights to and from the Bahamas and Turks and Calcos Islands are eligible if you're scheduled to travel Aug. 30-31.

Delta Air Lines

For Delta passengers scheduled to travel to parts of Florida from Sept. 1-4, they can rebook with a waived change fee and fly no later than Sept. 9. The same goes for those traveling in Georgia to Brunswick and Valdosta. A full list of cities is available on Delta's website.

For those flying to parts of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Virgin Islands and Saint Lucia through Thursday, they can rebook with a waived change fee and fly no later than Sept. 5.

For those traveling to the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos between August 30 and 31, they can rebook and fly no later than Sept. 7.

The airline also says passengers can cancel their trip and use the value toward a future flight.

Frontier

Frontier is allowing customers scheduled to travel to parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to make one free itinerary change. Passengers must have flights booked between August 26 and August 30. They must have purchased their tickets before August 25 and must travel no later than Sept. 20.

JetBlue

JetBlue is offering to waive change fees, cancel fees and fare differences for customers scheduled to travel Wednesday and Thursday through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and St. Thomas.

Customers must have flights booked between August 28 and August 29. They can rebook their flights through September 1.

Spirit

Spirit says passengers with travel booked that includes Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 can rebook through Sept. to have the change fee waived and with no fare difference. After that, the change fee will still be waived but passengers will have to pay the fare difference.

scheduled to travel through August 30 to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti can rebook through Sept. 5 to have the change fee waived and with no fare difference. After that, the change fee will still be waived but passengers will have to pay the fare difference.

Southwest

Southwest's travel advisory affects passengers in three areas:

The Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, and Dominican Republic -- scheduled to travel through August 30

The Bahamas -- scheduled to travel through August 31

Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach -- scheduled to travel August 31 through September 4.

Passengers can rebook within 14 days of their original travel date without any additional charge. Customers with reservations for a canceled flight may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.