Afghans abroad fear for future as Taliban gains ground

SEATTLE — Some 7,000 miles removed, Aziz Jabarkhail is watching his home country of Afghanistan in turmoil.

“The Afghan army won’t be able to fight by themselves against the Taliban, against terrorism,” Jabarkhail said.

Taliban troops are quickly gaining ground after President Joe Biden announced the United States would pull troops at the end of this month, essentially ending a two-decade involvement.

Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace on Sunday.

Jabarkhail, alongside other Afghan’s living in western Washington, took their concerns to the street with a march through downtown Seattle over the weekend.

“We call on the international community, especially on the US government, to keep the American troops in Afghanistan - the NATO troops back in Afghanistan - until the Taliban accept the human rights in Afghanistan; until they accept the lives of Afghans in the country; until the accept the rights of Afghanistan government officials,” Jabarkhail said.

Jabarkhail served as an interpreter for the US government while in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2014. He is now a US citizen and lives in western Washington. As news develops in his home country, he fears the Taliban may soon undo 20 years of progress and worries for the family members he left behind.