Adult Swim cuts ties with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator over domestic violence charges

While Justin Roiland will no longer be associated with Rick and Morty, the show will go on.

LOS ANGELES — Adult Swim has ended its relationship with Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the popular animated series "Rick and Morty," after serious domestic violence charges were made public.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

A tweet from the show's official account added the show will continue without Roiland, and "the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block. The show is locked in through season 10, according to the Hollywood Reporter, after a 70-episode order in 2018.

While Roiland will always be credited as a co-creator, Harmon will now be the lone showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roiland's voice roles are expected to be recast.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents. The incident and arrest happened in 2020, but did not gain attention until a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is set to return to court in April.

Roiland is involved in several other animated projects with the streaming service Hulu, which so far has not made any public comments in reaction to the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.