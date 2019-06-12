The Escambia County Sheriff's department has confirmed there is no longer an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The sheriff's office said the shooter has died.

One additional person was killed, according to the U.S. Navy. An unknown number of people were transported to local hospitals with injuries. No immediate information was available on their conditions.

Tampa station WTSP reports nine people have been transported to Baptist Hospital.

The shooter was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities are now working to clear buildings on the base. Members of the public are urged to stay away from the area.

Florida Gov. Ron Desanis said he and his team are monitoring the situation and offering their full support to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.