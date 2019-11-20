Getting $100 to spend at a top retailer just for answering a few survey questions seems like it's too good to be true, and in this case it certainly is.

There's a fake coupon making the rounds online and on social media falsely claiming that Kohl's is offering customers $100 off for its 57th anniversary.

Kohl's confirmed in a tweet, and to multiple media outlets, that the coupon is a fake and not coming from the company.

"Please know, we are not running any promotion for a $100 coupon. Any website or group offering this is not in affiliation with us," Kohl's tweeted in response to a claim about the fake coupon.

The fake coupon offer has been posted on Facebook and online at a website called "voucher-online-offers.com."

Kohl's added that it has a website where customers can find its verified current sales and promotions.

A screenshot of a fake coupon posted online that claims to offer a free $100 Kohl's coupon for answering a few survey questions.

Kohl's is just the latest retailer targeted by fake coupons recently.

Last week, Costco warned its customers that there was a scam popping up claiming it was giving away $75 coupons.

The scam works by promising social media users that a voucher will be sent to them if they share the image of a fake Costco coupon said to be worth $75. Do not do it, Costco says.

This is a version of the Costco coupon that the company is warning customers is a hoax.

