A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California Thursday morning. It was felt throughout Southern California and in neighboring states and was followed by a swarm of aftershocks.

It reportedly happened near Searles Valley, Calif., about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 125 miles west of Las Vegas.

People as far away as Phoenix -- nearly 350 miles away -- reported feeling it.

The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that there was no danger of a tsunami.



