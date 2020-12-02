Gerber's 2020 Photo Search contest has begun, which means you've got a chance to win $25,000 if your little one is chosen to be the next Gerber "Spokesbaby."

To enter the contest, head to photosearch.gerber.com. You'll have to fill out some information about you and your star-in-the-making, then submit a photo and video of your child.

The contest is open to babies and kids who are are no older than 4 years old. Submitted photos and videos should only be of one child, unless they are multiples (like twins, triplets, etc.).

Judges will choose the next Gerber baby on three criteria: visual appeal, expressiveness and consistency with Gerber's heritage and its "Anything for Baby" mission. The winner (or winners if it's a set of multiples) will be named a Gerber Spokesbaby, and parents will receive a $25,000 check.

Click here to read the complete rules and regulations for the contest.

The contest ends Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.