A Florida community has come together to give a young woman and the five siblings she is raising something they needed -- their own car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Samantha Rodriguez has been taking care of her younger siblings, ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents to cancer in recent years.

The sheriff's office first introduced the community to the Rodriguez children when deputies surprised them with presents at Christmas.

Their story prompted a group of anonymous donors to step up and buy Rodriguez a Nissan Versa to help get her siblings around, according to the sheriff's office.

“You don’t know how much this means to us. It’s such a big help, really. Doing everything on my own is very hard but I’m so glad to have people like you guys in my life,” Rodriguez said when she was presented with the car.

Orange County, Fla., Sheriff's Office