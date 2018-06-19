A Massachusetts family captured a video of their toddler climbing what is supposed to be a gate stopping children from getting into a pool.

Keith Wyman said his family was in their backyard on Monday when his 2-year-old son Cody began to climb the gate blocking the ladder to their above-ground pool.

The Wymans grabbed Cody before he got into the pool, but not before capturing it on camera to show other parents how easily kids could climb over.

In a Facebook post, Wyman warned parents to always "watch your kids around pools." His video has been viewed more than 22 million times.

The Wymans said the store where they bought the ladder and gate offered them a replacement, but all the other gates had a similar design.

There were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings every year from 2005 to 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.

