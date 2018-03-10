History says Democrats are going to gain seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, but will they win enough to take control of the chamber?

Midterm elections typically don't go the way of the sitting president. Only three times since 1934 has the president's party gained seats in the House of Representatives.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats. The party of the president has an average net loss of 27 seats in the midterms since 1934, so the law of averages is in the Dems’ favor.

Using data from five political tracking sites, this is a list of the 10 most vulnerable seats for Republicans. Here's a brief look at each of them, in alphabetical order by state, including how the districts voted in the last three presidential elections.

Arizona

2nd District

Lea Marquez Peterson (R) vs. Ann Kirkpatrick (D)

2016: Clinton +4.9%; 2012: Romney +1.5%; 2008: McCain: +0.9%

This is the seat Republican Martha McSally is giving up to run for U.S. Senate.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

California

49th District

Diane Harkey (R) vs. Mike Levin (D)

2016: Clinton +7.5%; 2012: Romney +6.5%; 2008: Obama: +1.0%

Trump has endorsed Harkey while Obama has endorsed Levin, pitting the current and former president head-to-head.

Florida

27th District

Maria Elvira Salazar (R) vs. Donna Shalala (D)

2016: Clinton +19.6%; 2012: Obama +6.7%; 2008: Obama: +0.8%

Shalala is the former Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton. Salazar is a former political correspondent for Univision and Telemundo. Independent Mayra Joli is also in this race -- a vocal Trump supporter.

Iowa

1st District

Rod Blum (R-Incumbent) vs. Abby Finkenauer (D)

2016: Trump +3.5%; 2012: Obama +13.7%; 2008: Obama: +18.1%

Blum won this district in 2016 by about 8 percent. Finkenauer has Obama’s endorsement and a huge campaign spending advantage.

New Jersey

2nd District

Seth Grossman (R) vs. Jeff Van Drew (D)

2016: Trump +4.6%; 2012: Obama +8.1%; 2008: Obama: +7.7%

A Libertarian and three independents will also be on the ballot, which could make a difference if the vote is tight.

11th District

Jay Webber (R) vs. Mikie Sherrill (D)

2016: Trump +0.9%; 2012: Romney +5.8%; 2008: McCain: +5.1%

Sherrill had reportedly outspent Webber 3-to-1 on this race as of June 30, according to Federal Elections Commission filings.

Pennsylvania

A February ruling by the state supreme court required redrawing of the districts due to Republican gerrymandering. That means some of these districts, as they appear now, didn’t exist a few months ago. Forecasters have been extrapolating to determine whether voters in the new districts are more Democrat or Republican. Look at the old vs. new map

5th District

Pearl Kim (R) vs. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

2016: Clinton +28.2%; 2012: Obama +27.7%; 2008: Obama +26.5%

This new district is made up of three former districts. The incumbents in two of those are not seeking re-election and the other is running in a different district.

6th District

Greg McCauley (R) vs. Chrissy Houlahan (D)

2016: Clinton +9.3%; 2012: Obama +3.2%; 2008: Obama +12.3%

Republican incumbent Ryan Costello decided not to run after the court ruling to redraw this district.

7th District

Marty Nothstein (R) vs. Susan Wild (D)

2016: Clinton +1.1%; 2012: Obama +7.0%; 2008: Obama +14.5%

This is another new district made up of parts of three other districts. The original 7th district went to Trump, but it’s believed this new one would have gone to Clinton had it existed in 2016.

17th District

Keith Rothfus (R) vs. Conor Lamb (D)

2016: Trump +2.6%; 2012: Romney +4.5%; 2008: McCain +1.9%

The newly redrawn 17th contains pieces of four previous districts. Rothfus currently represents the 12th District and has the endorsement of President Trump. Lamb won the 18th District seat in a special election in March.

Virginia

10th District

Barbara Comstock (R-Incumbent) vs. Jennifer Wexton (D)

2016: Clinton +10.0%; 2012: Romney +1.1%; 2008: Obama-McCain tie

Comstock won this district easily in 2016, contrasting with Clinton's 10-point district win. Wexton has received Obama's endorsement.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA