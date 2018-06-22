Law enforcement agents line up as students head back to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

Matias J. Ocner, AP

The accused gunman in the Florida high school shooting told a student to "get out of here" and run before he started his attack, according to court documents released Friday.

A transcript of a law enforcement interview with the student, whose name was redacted, details the moments just before authorities say Nikolas Cruz opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

The student told authorities he came face-to-face with Cruz in a stairwell as the accused shooter was pulling a long gun out of a duffle bag and loading it up.

"He told me you better get out of here something bad is about to happen," the student, a freshman, told investigators.

Then, Cruz, he says "told me to run. So I ran.”

The student went to a security guard, who brought him on a golf cart to check if the threat was real. That's when people started running and the attack began.

He told authorities he didn't know Cruz.

The interview, and a second released Friday, are part of a massive compilation of evidence that will be used in the murder trial against Cruz. The 19-year-old is facing 17 counts of first-degree murder charges — and he could face the death penalty.

A video released last month as part of the case showed Cruz recording himself and describing in detail what he planned to do at the school.

A second interview transcript released Friday details an employee seeing Cruz just ahead of the shooting. The employee, who works as a coach and security monitor, told investigators another member of the school's security team alerted him to the potential threat.

He went to check out the building and saw Cruz. They made eye contact, then Cruz turned a corner with a duffle bag, he said.

The guard told authorities he tried to cut off Cruz and that's when the gunshots started.

"I heard two shots and then a volley of a bunch of shots," he said. "Then I immediately took cover inside a custodial closet on the second floor."

The employee's name was redacted from the court transcript but authorities have identified him as David Taylor. He said he'd recognized Cruz because he was constantly in trouble and other students thought he was a bit "weird."

"He’s been in trouble," the employee told authorities. "Not like fights or anything but like, just odd stuff like swastikas all over his back pack and on his folders and stuff we had to ya know suspend him for that."

