Caught in the crossfire after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ousted from a restaurant named Red Hen is an unsuspecting victim: Another Red Hen, 200 miles away in the nation's capital.

The Red Hen, Lexington, Va., June 23, 2018.

Daniel Lin, Daily News-Record via AP

The two restaurants are completely unaffiliated. But that didn't stop a backlash — at the rustic Lexington, Virginia, farm-to-table eatery where the White House press secretary was ousted Friday night, and at the Washington, D.C., hot spot in the quaint Bloomingdale neighborhood.

Owner Stephanie Wilkinson — of the Lexington Red Hen — told The Washington Post that her staff called her at home to ask what to do after Sanders entered the restaurant. Wilkinson said some staffers have problems with the Trump administration on gay rights and other issues.

Wilkinson said she told Sanders the restaurant must uphold standards such as honesty, compassion and cooperation.

While Sanders clarified the location where she was evicted in her initial tweet, hundreds of Facebook commenters, Yelp reviewers and Twitter users targeted the wrong Red Hen, leaving the D.C. location scrambling to set the record straight.

Alysa Turner, communications director for Red Hen in the nation's capital, said the Italian-influenced American restaurant learned of the Sanders incident Saturday morning when managers received their first message at about 10 a.m.

The company was also contacted by the owner of the Lexington location, she said.

While most of the backlash at the Red Hen in D.C. has been through social media, the restaurant was egged Sunday night.

"Our priority right now is safety of our employees and getting things back to normal," Turner said.

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

The Bloomingdale restaurant is also taking heat from some for saying it wouldn't refuse service to anyone under the D.C. Human Rights Act, which "makes discrimination illegal based on 20 protected traits for people that live, visit or work in the District of Columbia," including political affiliation.

You have the wrong restaurant. Separate companies separate businesses separate owners no affiliation. That one is in Virginia. Businesses in DC are prohibited from discriminating against people for political affiliation because we are a federal district. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

The D.C. Red Hen isn't alone. An unaffiliated Red Hen in New Jersey is also caught up in the tumult.

In a Facebook post, the family-style eatery in Swedesboro wrote: "Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all, irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinions."

And President Donald Trump didn't make things any easier, tweeting Monday about the incident without clarifying the location.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

