Scientists say they have discovered world's oldest lizard fossil, revealing new information about the evolution of the reptiles — they might have lived among the first dinosaurs.

The fossil of a lizard-like creature known as the Megachirella wachtleri was found in northern Italy's Dolomites mountain range in the early 2000s. Recently, researchers determined the fossil was 240 million years old. That is 75 million years older than the previously known oldest squamate — the family of lizards, snakes and worm lizards — fossils, according to the analysis published online Wednesday in the journal Nature.

"Our new understanding of Megachirella is but a point in ancient time, but it tells us things about the evolution of lizards that we simply cannot learn from any of the 9,000 or so species of lizards and snakes alive today," co-author Michael Caldwell from the University of Alberta said in a statement.

Scientists used a new X-ray technology to examine parts of the fossil embedded within the rock to determine the species was in fact part of the lizard family based on head, shoulder and wrist features.

Since this discovery, scientists didn't know much about the early stages of lizard and snake evolution, even though there are twice as many different species of them as mammals, the University of Bristol notes. Lizard fossils are hard to come by, considering the fragile nature of their skeletons.

Now, researchers are rewriting their family tree placing lizards before the Permian period, the great mass extinction.

More: Weird reptile-like mammal species discovered amid ancient Utah dinosaur bones

More: Man who fled Pompeii was crushed by large rock. His headless remains were just discovered

Lead author Tiago Simões, a PhD student from the University of Alberta in Canada, said the specimen "provides valuable information for understanding the evolution of both living and extinct squamates."

Self-described explorer Michael Wachtler first found the fossil, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com