DETROIT — A pit bull rescue group here saved a dog without a tongue Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the group Tuesday.

A woman saw the dog sitting without an owner, said Theresa Sumpter, founder and director of the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

"There was a lady who was working in Detroit, and she saw this dog on the side of the road. And she asked around for possible owners of the dog," Sumpter said. "No one knew about the dog, so she took the dog in her vehicle and drove to the veterinary office."

But the woman didn't notice that the dog didn't have a tongue.

"The dog was eating funny," Sumpter said. "She noticed that he held its head up to let the food slide down its throat, and the veterinarian determined that it didn't have a tongue."

The dog is female and appears to be a mix of German shepherd and pit bull, but it could be a mix of other breeds, Sumpter said.

The dog is now at a veterinary hospital. And while a veterinarian hasn't examined the dog yet, Sumpter said not having a tongue could lead to other problems besides eating.

"What we do know now is that because the dog doesn't have a tongue, she wouldn't be able to regulate her body temperature," Sumpter said. "She shouldn't be out in the heat because she can't handle the heat like other dogs can. We don't know what other types of things that this is going to affect."

Monday's high in Detroit was 75 degrees.

The rescue group did not say whether the otherwise seemingly healthy dog lost her tongue because of abuse or other causes. Reactions to Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue's post assume abuse or neglect.

Dog owners on HandicappedPets.com whose animals have lost their tongues because of cancer or other problems said a big worry is dehydration but can be worked around with a deep bowl that allows a dog to splash water into her mouth. Excessive drooling may also happen.

