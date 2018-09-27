Delany Luh, a 23-year-old California fashion designer who says Delta Air Lines oversold booze to a passenger who groped her in June 2018, is shown in an Instagram photo.

Submitted

A 23-year-old fashion designer is suing Delta Airlines after she says flight attendants continued to ply a drunken passenger with booze and – after he groped her – offered her a $200 voucher for her troubles.

Knoxville attorney James Friauf has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Delany Luh, the founder of the street wear and fitness fashion label I Am Plenty Apparel, against Delta over the June 16 incident.

Lawsuit: Drunk man, more booze

Knoxville attorney James Friauf is shown in an undated photo.

submitted

Luh boarded a Delta flight in Chicago bound for Los Angeles and was seated between two male passengers. One “attempted to engage her in small talk” about his work and “marital problems” while the other fell asleep, according to the lawsuit.

“During the conversation, (Luh) observed (the man’s) eyes were watery and bloodshot,” Friauf wrote. “The smell of alcohol was noticeably strong on his breath. As assailant spoke, he leaned in close to (Luh), making her feel uncomfortable.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Howard H. Baker Jr. United States Courthouse

Michael Patrick / News Sentinel

“Despite Assailant’s obviously-inebriated state, Delta employees continuously served Assailant alcohol during the flight,” the lawsuit continued. “Upon information and belief, Delta served Assailant as many as six to eight alcoholic beverages in the course of less than two hours.”

At one point, Luh “attracted the flight attendant’s attention and gave her a concerned look” as the attendant was serving the man more alcohol, the lawsuit stated.

“(Luh) did so in an attempt to make the flight attendant aware of her discomfort without making obvious to Assailant that (Luh) was raising concern about his intoxication level,” the lawsuit stated. “(Luh) worried Assailant would become agitated with her if he realized she had complained about him. The flight attendant ignored (Luh).”

Lawsuit: Behavior escalates

Luh contends the drunker the man got, the more “bizarre and harassing” he became.

“At one point, Assailant pretended to make a telephone call during which he told the phantom participant named ‘Molly’ that he was going to California and was hoping to meet some ‘cool girls who were unlike this one next to (me), who [was] not being nice to (me).’ Assailant continued to talk to ‘Molly’ about Plaintiff, including referring to Plaintiff as a (expletive) and a ‘California (expletive)’ and postulating that Plaintiff was ‘in a gang’ because of a tattoo on her hand,” the lawsuit stated.

A Delta Air Lines passenger flying out of Fort Wayne International Airport says she was unfairly removed from a flight on Saturday.

Andrew Gombert, EPA-EFE

Luh told the man to “back off and that he was in her bubble,” the lawsuit stated. She “leaned as far as possible to the left and onto the window-seat passenger who was asleep and wearing headphones” and “eventually fell asleep,” the lawsuit continued.

“After having slept for a few minutes, Plaintiff was startled awake by an abrupt discomfort in her vaginal area,” Friauf wrote. “(Luh) quickly realized the origin of the discomfort was from Assailant manipulating his hand inside her pants and underwear and digitally penetrating her vagina.”

Luh grabbed the man’s arm and yelled for him to move so she could get out of her seat. The lawsuit stated he refused.

“Because Assailant refused to budge, (Luh) was forced to climb over him to reach the aisle,” the lawsuit stated. “As she did so, Assailant pointed to his genital area, where (Luh) observed Assailant’s erect penis bulging from his pants.

“At the time Plaintiff climbed over Assailant, his tray table was down and holding a vodka and cranberry cocktail, as well as several bottles of vodka served to Assailant by Delta employees,” the lawsuit continued. “During the ordeal, the cocktail was knocked from the tray and spilled onto the floor, which drew the attention of additional passengers.”

Luh says she “ran down the aisle of the aircraft to a Delta employee and tearfully recounted what had occurred.”

Lawsuit: Delta gave travel voucher

The attendant allowed Luh to change seats for the remainder of the flight. Luh said she assumed Delta would notify law enforcement once the plane landed. The airline didn’t, she alleges.

“(Luh) was forced to notify appropriate law enforcement and airport authorities on her own after (Delta’s) employees allowed Assailant to exit the aircraft without incident or consequence for his abhorrent actions,” the lawsuit stated.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 flies March 10, 2005.

HO, AFP

Delta, she says, issued her “a $200 voucher for future travel with Delta” when she complained. It’s not clear if law enforcement was able to identify the man. Luh did not know him.

She seeks $1 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

Delta issued a statement about the incident, saying the “safety and security of our customers is our top priority and we do not tolerate harassment or assault of any kind.”

Delta said in the statement Luh only complained after she left the plane and told “a Delta agent that she had been improperly touched on the leg by another passenger during her flight. Immediately upon learning this information, Delta reported the incident to local and federal law enforcement for their handling.”

<!--iframe-->

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com