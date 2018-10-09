NEW YORK – NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" has won an Emmy Award and that has made three men extra happy – it means star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.

The musical's win for best live variety special on Sunday means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have Emmys to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars – the four biggest prizes in show business.

epa07009547 Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (L), American singer-songwriter John Legend (C) and author Tim Rice (R) hold their Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 September 2018. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor excellence in Television technical categories such as makeup, casting direction, costume design, editing and cinematography. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on 17 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER ORG XMIT: MAN129

EPA-EFE

Writing partners Lloyd Webber and Rice have already won Tonys ("Evita" and "Sunset Boulevard"), Grammys ("Cats," ''Evita") and an Oscar for "You Must Love Me" from "Evita." Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he scored an Oscar for his song "Glory" from the movie "Selma." Last year, he won a Tony for best revival of a play as a co-producer of "Jitney." Legend, who played Jesus in the concert version of "Jesus Christ Superstar," won his Emmy as a co-producer of the show. He's also gunning for an acting Emmy later this month.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit



Two other songwriters were also one Emmy away from the EGOT on Sunday – Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose song "In the Market for a Miracle" appeared in "A Christmas Story Live!" They won an Oscar for "La La Land," and a Tony and a Grammy for "Dear Evan Hansen." But their bid for EGOT status was derailed when the Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics went to "Saturday Night Live" and their song "Come Back Barack" when Chance the Rapper was hosting.

The trio of Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice – officially the 13th, 14th and 15th members of the EGOT club – join an elite group of winners that includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. (Lopez, the "The Book of Mormon" and "Frozen" songwriter, who was 38 when he got EGOT status, is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend is 39.)

Related: NBC brings back 'Jesus Christ Superstar' for John Legend's live musical

Up next: NBC taps inner hippie with 'Hair Live!' as next musical, set for spring

The latest award caps a special year for Lloyd Webber, who turned 70 this year and whose autobiography, "Unmasked," came out in the spring along with a massive, four-CD collection of his songs performed by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lana Del Rey and Madonna. He was the subject of a Grammy Awards tribute, and winter Olympics fans would have noticed Lloyd Webber soundtracks for several skaters.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" beat out the telecasts of the Grammys, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, as well as the benefit show "Night of Too Many Stars" on HBO.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com