MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin lawmakers are set to take up plans Tuesday to diminish the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

To Democrats, the plan is a repudiation of the Nov. 6 election that felled Republican Gov. Scott Walker and swept Democrats into state offices. To Republicans, it's the only way to ensure major changes enacted over the last eight years won't evaporate overnight.

Republican lawmakers will huddle behind closed doors Tuesday as they finalize their plans to clip the powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Attorney General Josh Kaul, limit early voting and give Republicans control of the state's job-creation agency.

Walker signaled Monday he largely supports it and would be willing to sign it before he leaves office Jan. 7. But there are a few GOP senators who aren't talking, making the legislation's fate unclear. Republicans control the Senate 18-15 and cannot afford more than one defection.

Wisconsin Governor-elect Tony Evers speaks at the Ward 4 building in Milwaukee.

Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After 10 hours of testimony and debate, the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee took its last vote just after midnight Tuesday. They approved three bills on party-line 12-4 votes, but did not take up one measure that would have moved the 2020 presidential primary from April to March at a cost of nearly $7 million to taxpayers.

Lawmakers hope to act quickly to approve their lame-duck plan, with senators slated to hit the floor as early as 11 a.m. CT Tuesday. Differences among Republicans could push back their start time, but GOP leaders expressed hope they could get the bill through that house and the Assembly by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The action comes as Democrats and their allies warned they would sue over many of the elements of the plan, especially over a measure that would limit early voting in Wisconsin to two weeks.

A similar limit was found unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2016 and Democrats have threatened to take legal action again should the plan be signed by Walker.

The proposals to diminish the authority of Evers and Kaul and in many cases give that power to the Legislature has drawn the most public outrage – bringing at least 1,000 protesters to the state Capitol on Monday.

"Unfortunately I think this extraordinary session says that the Republicans don't believe that people of this state have the right or the intelligence to elect their leaders," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat.

Walker downplayed the significance of the legislation's proposed changes and said the measures seek to keep in place the current friendly dynamic between the Republican governor and GOP-controlled Legislature.

"Much of what we did over the last eight years is work with the Legislature, not at odds with the Legislature," he told reporters Monday after a Menorah lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion. "For all the talk about reining in power, it really doesn't."

Among the numerous provisions included in the legislation are ones that would give Republicans more control of the state agency overseeing job creation; curtail the governor's ability to write state rules and adjust public benefits programs; and allow lawmakers to replace the attorney general with private attorneys at taxpayer expense.

At a stop in Wausau, Evers said Monday he would consider litigation should any of the measures become law.

"We will actively be looking at either to litigate or do whatever else in our power to make sure the people of Wisconsin are represented at the table," Evers told reporters.

Republican lawmakers also are considering passing legislation aimed at protecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. The effort comes after Evers and Kaul focused heavily on the issue.

Democrats are opposed to the plan because the state can't offer protections as extensive as those provided under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

They are also skeptical of the GOP plan because the lame-duck legislation would allow Republican lawmakers to keep alive a lawsuit over the Affordable Care Act that Evers and Kaul want to drop. Under the bill, Republicans also could gain control of litigation over redistricting, the voter ID law and other matters.

Follow Patrick Marley and Molly Beck on Twitter: @patrickdmarley and @MollyBeck



































Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com