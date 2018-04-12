Willow Smith's early rise to stardom caused tension with her famous father Will Smith.

The singer, 18, revealed on Monday's Red Table Talk they had a complicated relationship following the success of her debut single "Whip My Hair" in 2010 when she was 10 years old.

She told mom Jada Pinkett Smith on the Facebook Watch series, “I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing. It was mostly daddy because he was so harsh at certain times. It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt."

The young star also said she didn't know what she really wanted at such a young age.

"And I had to forgive myself because I felt guilty because everyone is trying to make me better, trying to make my dream," she added. "But I didn’t really understand what my dream entailed."

Earlier this year, she admitted that she self-harmed early in her career.

"I feel like I lost my sanity at one point," Smith said of the time surrounding her song's release. "I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?' "

Willow Smith's style evolution epa05408358 US singer and actress Willow Smith arrives for the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2016/2017 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 July 2016. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 03 to 07 July. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG ORG XMIT: BOR121 Willow was already killing the game in 2010 at the premiere of "The Karate Kid". At 9 1/2 her fashion was pretty wild (and we love it). Willow Smith rocked headphones and some crazy punk kicks backstage before Justin Bieber performed at Madison Square Garden in 2010. Already a fashion rebel, Willow took some serious fashion risks at the 2010 American Music Awards in late 2010. A young Willow arrives at the 2011 Grammy Awards with orange and yellow shoelaces decorating her braids and custom-made Louis Vuitton shoes. Already a fashion risk-taker. Willow shone at the 2012 BET awards in a rocker-chic ensemble. She looked unbelievably classy (but still with a bit of that Willow edge) at the attends the 2013 "After Earth" premiere. Willow struck a fiery pose next to brother Jaden Smith in a bold top at "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" premiere in 2013. Willow looked mature and chic in a coordinated all grey set as she supported her mom at Black Girls Rock! in March, 2015. All grown up at the premiere of "Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer", a mature Willow rocked a leather jacket and matching all-black everything. PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Will Smith,Willow Smith and Karl Lagerfeld attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 648030991 ORIG FILE ID: 545057316 TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith (R) and his daughter Willow Smith pose before Chanel 2016-2017 fall/winter Haute Couture collection fashion show on July 5, 2016 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOTFRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 648029555 ORIG FILE ID: 553725187

