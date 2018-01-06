Question: The Dow Jones industrial average is the number that usually makes the headlines, but more investors seem to compare their performance to the S&P 500. Why?

Answer: The Dow certainly is the attention-grabbing stock index. It has been around since the 1800s, and with the highest numbers of the three top indexes (Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq), it makes for more exciting headlines. This is why it was much more publicized when the Dow crossed 25,000 for the first time than when the S&P 500 surpassed 2,500, for example.

However, the Dow simply isn't a great representation of the overall stock market. For starters, the index only includes 30 companies, so it's just a small cross-section of the thousands of companies in the market.

The Dow also is a price-weighted index, meaning higher-priced stocks count more, even if they represent smaller companies. For example, Goldman Sachs, with a share price of about $230, has roughly five times the influence on the index as $48-per-share Verizon Communications, even though Verizon is more than double the size of Goldman.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 includes 500 companies that combine to represent about three-quarters of the stock market in terms of market capitalization. And, the S&P 500 is a market cap-weighted index, meaning the larger companies have more influence over the index.

In short, the S&P 500 is a much better representation of the overall stock market, which is why it's the benchmark so many investors and fund managers compare their performance against.

More: What do bond ratings mean when picking investments? Ask a Fool

More: In terms of yield and risk, how much riskier are lower-rated bonds? Ask a Fool

More: In 401(k)s, what is an 'aggressive growth' vs. a 'moderate' investment? Ask a Fool

Matthew Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of VZ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com