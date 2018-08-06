Chef Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018.

Anthony Bourdain, known for sharing with the world his penchant for travel and food, found a new passion in the final months of his life.

Bourdain, using his sharp tongue and celebrity, became an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement and a fierce critic of the men accused. The storyteller died in an apparent suicide at age 61 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France, CNN confirmed Friday.

Bourdain boosted the voices of #MeToo victims and lambasted disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, people who knew about his alleged sexual transgressions, and even friends and fellow chefs facing allegations.

The chef, known for his travel and eating shows, most notably No Reservations and Parts Unknown, said his activism was inspired by his girlfriend Asia Argento.

The Italian actress told The New Yorker last year disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed a sexual act on her in Cannes, France, in 1997. Once allegations about Weinstein became widely known in October, Argento became a leading voice of the #MeToo movement.

"In these current circumstances, one must pick a side," Bourdain wrote in Medium in December. "I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with the women. Not out of virtue, or integrity, or high moral outrage — as much as I’d like to say so — but because late in life, I met one extraordinary woman with a particularly awful story to tell, who introduced me to other extraordinary women with equally awful stories."

I ain’t “woke”. I was lucky enough to meet one, truly extraordinary woman @AsiaArgento pic.twitter.com/XgpVYyrsxN — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 12, 2017

Bourdain and Argento met in 2016, when she showed him around her hometown of Rome for Parts Unknown, writes People. Argento recently directed a Hong Kong episode, IndieWire reported on Sunday.

Bourdain was seemingly in lock-step with Argento's activism, promoting news stories about Weinstein, other bad-acting men, and each time Argento made the news.

On Twitter, he posted photos of leaders of the movement like Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Rosanna Arquette, and also Ronan Farrow, the reporter who broke stories about Weinstein allegations in The New Yorker.

It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017

But Bourdain's support also came with a tinge of introspection.

He told CNN the restaurant industry he worked in for three decades "has been pervasively hostile toward women." He lamented his break-out book Kitchen Confidential, a candid telling of his experiences working in restaurants, "certainly did not help women's situation." He also told Medium, "I am ashamed that I was clearly not the kind of person that women friends who know — and had stories to tell — felt comfortable confiding in."

Bourdain also rose to the defense of Mexican and Central American restaurant workers, whom he called the "backbone of the industry," on the SiriusXM show StandUP with Pete Dominick, Eater reported in 2015.

