WASHINGTON – As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford prepare to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week about what happened at a high school party decades ago, Mark Judge – the third figure in the unfolding drama – won't be talking.

Blasey, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when she was 15 and he was 17, alleged Judge was in the room watching and laughing when Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed in a home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 1982.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegation. Judge told The New York Times, "I never saw anything like what was described." Judge did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Who is Mark Judge? Here's what we know:

1. He attended Georgetown Preparatory School with Kavanaugh

The two attended the private all-male Catholic school in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Kavanaugh went on to become a federal appeals court judge who is President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. It's not clear whether Kavanaugh and Judge were good friends in school or whether they stayed in close touch afterward.

2. Blasey alleged that he inadvertently helped her break free of Kavanaugh

Blasey said that Kavanaugh and Judge were extremely drunk and that Judge watched as Kavanaugh tried to pull off her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth to stop her from yelling.

She told The Washington Post that the alleged assault ended when Judge jumped on top of her and Kavanaugh, knocking them off the bed and allowing her to flee to the bathroom.

3. He wrote about the 'debauchery,' drunkenness and 'immorality' of his youth

Judge's memoirs, "Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk" and "God and Man at Georgetown Prep," describe school as a "nest of debauchery" and say his drinking and "immorality" began at Georgetown Prep, according to excerpts published by The Washington Post.

In "Wasted," Judge wrote about a character named "Bart O'Kavanaugh" who drank until he passed out, according to the Post.

4. He is a conservative writer who has written controversial things about women

In a post in 2015 for the film site Splice Today, Judge wrote that "it's a good thing that feminism is teaching young men that no means no and yes means yes. But there’s also that ambiguous middle ground, where the woman seems interested and indicates, whether verbally or not, that the man needs to prove himself to her. And if that man is any kind of man, he’ll allow himself to feel the awesome power, the wonderful beauty, of uncontrollable male passion."

Judge, who has described himself as a filmmaker as well as a writer, described pulp fiction as "not about controlling and hurting women, although there’s some of that. It’s an expression of authentic male passion, of sweaty sexiness."

5. He denounced President Barack Obama as 'the first female president'

In an article in 2013 in The Daily Caller, a conservative publication, Judge wrote that Michelle Obama, "with her love of violent movies, her fixation on fitness, and death glare that appears when she doesn’t like what she’s hearing, Michelle is actually more man than her husband."

"Oh for the days when president George W. Bush gave his wife Laura a loving but firm pat on the backside in public," Judge wrote. "The man knew who was boss."

