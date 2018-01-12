Tuesday may not be so crummy after all.

Dec. 4 is a made-up holiday for one of the most popular desserts. It's National Cookie Day, which is the perfect excuse to search for sweet savings. (It also happens to be National Dice Day and National Sock Day.)

Several businesses are celebrating with a batch of fresh freebies and delicious deals.

According to Ranker.com, a crowdsourced rankings website, the top five "most delicious desserts" are: ice cream, brownies, chocolate chip cookies, cake and chocolate.

The word “cookies” is the ninth most searched item on BettyCrocker.com, according to the company, noting chocolate chip cookies the 14th most searched term.

December has a few more sweet days coming up: Dec. 8 is National Brownie Day and Dec. 22 is National Cookie Exchange Day.

Chocolate chip cookies.

Chris Dillmann, AP

Freebies and deals

These specials are available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Barnes & Noble: The bookstore chain kicks off its "My Cookie Story" contest Tuesday. Through Dec. 17, share your favorite holiday cookie recipe and the story behind it for a chance to win $5,000. Learn more at www.bn.com/mycookiestory.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a Pizookie dessert for $3 Tuesday as part of the chain’s Daily Brewhouse Specials. New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Cheryl’s Cookies: Through Wednesday, save 30 percent off Holiday Towers online and through Friday at retail locations get 50 percent off Holiday Boxes filled with 48 cookies.

Dairy Queen: Look for buy one get one for 99 cents deals Tuesday on Blizzard treats, including cookie-flavored varieties and more and on the Dairy Queen app. Also for a limited time, download the app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas.

Everyone else: Excited for the holidays.

Me: Excited for a free Cookie on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4th!!!

📷: https://t.co/GHvHsZxctQ pic.twitter.com/m6t9evDFNJ — GreatAmericanCookies (@Gr8AmCookies) November 30, 2018

DoubleTree: The Hilton hotel brand known for its warm cookies announced it's celebrating the made-up holiday by giving guests and non-guests a free cookie Tuesday at U.S. DoubleTree locations.

Goodcents Subs: The Kansas-based chain is kicking off its “Do Something Sweet” campaign Tuesday and selling Free Cookies for a Year cards on its website for $25 each. With the card, available through Dec. 11 or while supplies last, get one free cookie per day, no other purchase necessary. The proceeds will go to Children's Mercy not-for-profit pediatric hospitals. Learn more and buy cards at www.goodcentssubs.com/freecookies.

Great American Cookies: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores Tuesday. No purchase necessary and limit one per customer.

you get a cookie. you get a cookie. you get a cookie.



we’re kicking off #nationalcookieday by giving you a chance to win #freecookiesforayear! 🍪



To enter, click on the link: https://t.co/1SrEiXKbtC pic.twitter.com/x2D71S49m1 — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) December 3, 2018

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free traditional cookie Tuesday at the chain’s 145 locations, no purchase necessary. Then Wednesday and Thursday, get one free traditional cookie with any delivery order and through Dec. 10 get 20 percent off shipping orders. Plus, Insomnia has a contest where five people will win free cookies for a year.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Coupon Club members can get a free pizza cookie with purchase of a large specialty pizza. Sign up for the club at www.mountainmikespizza.com/coupons.php and you can also access club member coupons at the same link.

Mrs. Fields: Get a free cookie with any purchase Tuesday.

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip: Buy three classic cookies, get three free Tuesday.

Let’s celebrate National Cookie Day in the sweetest way! Stop in on December 4th for a special offer: buy three classic cookies and we’ll give you three cookies for FREE! 🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/Vlscg7XoCj — Nestlé Café by Chip (@NestleCafe) November 30, 2018

Omni Hotels and Resorts: With the “Sip, Stay and Save” promotion, get 15 percent off your hotel stay, late checkout and two of the chain’s Cookie Cocktails through Dec. 30.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: With any sandwich purchase Tuesday, get a free chocolate chunk cookie bite.

Pizza Hut: The Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie is part of the pizza chain’s $5 lineup. For a limited time, order two items for $5 each including a medium one-topping pizza, four-pack of 20-ounce beverages, Cinnabon miniature cinnamon rolls and the ultimate cookie.

Plated: First-time subscribers to the meal kit service Tuesday get free dessert for a year. Visit www.plated.com/redeem and enter promo code cookieday. Then throughout the year, add a dessert from the available Plated menu options at no additional cost to each order before shipping and taxes.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small cookie when you buy an entree Tuesday. Entree meals include sandwiches, salads, pizza and flatbreads.

Sweet sign-up offers

The following sign-up offers are not just cookie-related deals but joining a rewards program or signing up for an email list has sweet perks. Be aware that sometimes the sign-up offer can take a couple hours to days to arrive in your inbox.

Baskin-Robbins: Download the app for a free scoop of ice cream. In October, small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream: New Sweet Rewards loyalty club members get a $3 reward to use toward ice cream purchases at participating shops. Sign up at www.brusterssweetrewards.com or download the app.

Captain D's: Join the chain's VIP Rewards Program and receive a free dessert. Sign up at www.captainds.com/d-club-and-deals.

Carvel: Join the Fudgie Fanatics email club for savings.

Cinnabon: Sign up for Club Cinnabon and get a coupon for a free Minibon.

Coco's Bakery: Join the West Coast chain's eClub for a free slice of pie.

Cold Stone Creamery: Join My Cold Stone Club Rewards and get a buy one, get one free Creation coupon loaded to your account.

Corner Bakery Café: Get a free dessert for signing up for the eClub at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

CREAM: Join CREAM Rewards at www.creamnation.com/rewards for savings. The chain's name stands for Cookies Rule Everything Around Me.

Culver’s: Create a MyCulver’s account and get a free scoop.

Dairy Queen: Find deals in the chain's mobile app and for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Dippin' Dots: Join the Dot Crazy! Email Club for coupons and promotions.

Ikea: Join Ikea Family and get a free coffee or hot tea when you visit the Swedish retailer's U.S. locations. Also get price protection and other perks.

Jack in the Box: Sign up for offers at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Krispy Kreme: Join the chain's reward program and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get free ice cream at Marble Slab or MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream for downloading the Slab Happy Rewards app.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

Mimi's Cafe: Get a free, classic two pack of Mimi's muffins or croissants when you join the e-Club. Sign up at www.mimiscafe.com/eclub.

Olive Garden: Get a free appetizer or dessert with purchase of two entree and a coupon you'll get for signing up for emails.

Panera Bread: Earn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.

Pizza Inn: Choose a free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or pepperoni twists when you sign up for the rewards program.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Download the Potbelly Perks app and get a free cookie.

Rita's Ice: Join Rita's Rewards at www.ritasice.com/ritas-rewards and the birthday club at www.ritasice.com/connect/birthday-club.

Scooter's Coffee: Download the mobile app at www.scooterscoffee.com/mobileapp to start earning rewards.

Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app. Also with the app, get drinks and slushes for half price when you order ahead.

Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.

Steak 'n Shake: Find savings, learn more about half-price happy hour and join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com.

sweetFrog: Join the chain's loyalty program at www.sweetfrog.com/loyalty for discounts.

TCBY: Download the TCBY app at www.tcby.com/loyalty to start earning rewards.

TGI Fridays: Join the rewards program and choose a free appetizer or dessert.

TooJay's: Get a free dessert for joining the Delicious Rewards program at www.toojays.com/delicious-rewards.

Village Inn: Join the eClub for a free slice of pie.

Wendy’s: Get special offers with the chain's smartphone app.

Yogurtland: Get three ounces of frozen yogurt for free for registering for Yogurtland Real Rewards.

More rewards: Many smaller chains and local restaurants also have loyalty programs.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

