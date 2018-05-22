Veterans can receive a discount at Lowe's this Memorial Day.

Businesses across the nation are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love this Memorial Day to thank them for their service.

While Memorial Day is a day for honoring military personnel who died in service, restaurants and stores are offering freebies and special discounts to veterans and active military.

Veterans and other military personnel can enjoy free meals and discounts when they show a military identification. At some businesses, discharge papers, Veterans Administration cards and veterans organization membership cards also can be used to prove service.

The discounts are similar to what businesses offer on Veterans Day, though on a smaller scale.

Some savings extend to spouses and families and a few military discounts are offered year-round.

Meal deals and freebies

Participation can vary. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Bokamper’s: Veterans get a free Bud or Bud Light draft beer Monday, Other guests get a free beer with purchase of a Bo’s Burger on Memorial Day.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: All active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, get a free small sub with a government-issued identification card Monday.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Veterans and active military get a free entree with the purchase of another meal Monday.

Say thank you and share a meal on Memorial Day with the Veterans and Active Duty Personnel in your life and they will enjoy 50% off their meal. Up to three guests per military veteran or personnel will also receive 10% off their meal. pic.twitter.com/rzLwUyZwxu — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 22, 2018

Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel get 50% off meals at participating locations and up to three guests get 10% off their meals. Military identification required.

Gordon Biersch: Free starter for active military and veterans who show an ID Monday.

Hickory Tavern: All veterans and active military get 20% off Monday, excluding alcohol.

Hooters: Veterans and active military eat free from a special menu Monday at participation locations with a military identification.

We're proud to serve those who serve us. Active military and veterans eat free on #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/jsXCo4mYCU — Hooters (@Hooters) May 23, 2018

LaMar's Donuts: Veterans and active duty military get a free doughnut and small coffee Monday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, service members get a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free lunch or dinner entree Monday at participating locations.

Miller’s Ale House: Military members with valid military identification, VA card or DD214, get a 50% discount Monday. Some exclusions apply and dine-in only.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Veterans and active military who purchase any meal Monday get a free entrée from the “9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 Menu.”

O’Charley’s: With proof of service, veterans and active military get a free meal from the Over the Top and the Under $10 menu with the purchase of another meal.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20% off. There’s also a 10% every day Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Rock Bottom: Free starter for active military and veterans who show an ID Monday.

MILITARY MONDAYS! All active and retired military will receive 20% off FROYO, every Monday in May, with proof of valid ID! 💕🐸 #sweetFrog #militaryappreciation #militarymonday pic.twitter.com/UfrlaxE8wj — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) May 21, 2018

SweetFrog: All active and retired military get 20% off frozen yogurt Monday with valid identification.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans and active duty military get 50% off lunch or dinner plus up to seven guests get 20% off their meal.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and active military receive a free select menu item Monday with military identification.

Zoës Kitchen: Veterans and active military members get 10% off the subtotal of their meals with their military identification Monday.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and regional chains also may have military free meals and discounts. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Retail discounts

Many stores offer military discounts year-round, but a handful are only on holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through Tuesday, military members get 10% off purchases.

A.C. Moore: 15% off your total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

AT&T: Qualified active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, and spouses of active-duty and deceased service personnel can get 15% off monthly service charges on eligible plans.

Bass Pro Shops: 5% everyday military discount.

As a small token of our gratitude, U.S. veterans and 3 guests get in free to our parks through July 4. Learn more at https://t.co/Lm2BBHWZOf & share your family’s experience using #WavesOfHonor https://t.co/ISW3YTpkaV pic.twitter.com/lG9vxuylvN — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 24, 2018

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 10% off entire purchase for active duty, reserve military, retirees, veterans, spouses and dependent children with military ID or veteran status on driver’s license.

Blue Star Museums: Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, active military and their families get free admission to more than 2,000 museums.

Busch Gardens: Through July 4, Busch Gardens parks, which include SeaWorld parks, are offering free admission for active duty and veterans and three free guest tickets. Sign up online at www.wavesofhonor.com as these offers are not available at parks.

Cabela's: 5% everyday military discount.

Cinemark: Military discounts are available for active duty, active reserved, retired and dependents who show a valid U.S. government issued military ID at the box office. Some restrictions may apply and discount days and times vary by location.

Active-duty military and veterans are eligible for Hone Depot's military discount on Memorial Day.

Toby Talbot, ASSOCIATED PRESS

David's Bridal: Through May 31, current active duty, spouses and significant others who present a valid military ID get 10% off their entire purchase in any David's Bridal store.

Food Lion: Active military, veterans and their families get 10% off their total purchase Monday with a military ID and the chain’s MVP card.

Foot Locker: Save 20% on most online purchases after verifying military service.

Ford: Through July 9, active duty and veterans get a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars, which is a special event from the general Ford Military Appreciation program. Learn more and sign up for verification with ID.me at www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com.

Fresh Market: Saturday through Monday, active military, veterans and their spouses get 10% off purchases with military ID. Excludes alcohol and gift card purchases.

In honor of Memorial Day, JCPenney is offering an extra 10% discount thru May 28th for current and former military personnel and immediate family members (valid military ID required). pic.twitter.com/A9qgMf7l15 — JCPenney News (@jcpnews) May 25, 2018

General Motors: Learn more about the GM Military Discount program at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.

Home Depot: All military veterans get a 10% discount on Memorial Day and there’s also a year-round 10% discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.

J.C. Penney: Through Monday, current and former military personnel and their immediate family members get 10% off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply.

J.C. Penney Portraits: Through June 30 at participating locations, members of the military can get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lids: Through Monday, with a military ID get free embroidery and customization.

.@Lowes recognized as Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand, acknowledging the company’s efforts and commitments in supporting the military community. https://t.co/lsrH13imI1 pic.twitter.com/vx5PoPA8gX — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) May 24, 2018

Lowe’s: 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Nike: Active, veteran, retired and reservists, spouses and dependents of active personnel get a 10% military discount at Nike.com and Nike, Converse and Hurley stores. To get the discount online, verification of eligibility is required and a military ID is required to get in-store savings.

Old Time Pottery: 10% military discount every day to active, retired military and their immediate families.

Walgreens salutes military service & sacrifice with 20% Memorial Day discount 5/28 for vets, active duty military, families. https://t.co/va6fpOi82n) pic.twitter.com/LwuoaGY3fS — Walgreens News (@WalgreensNews) May 23, 2018

Rack Room Shoes: 10% military discount on Memorial Day as well as every Tuesday.

SeaWorld: Through July 4, SeaWorld parks, which include Busch Gardens, are offering free admission for active duty and veterans and three free guest tickets. Sign up online at www.wavesofhonor.com as these offers are not available at parks.

Sherwin-Williams: Through May 31, the company is offering an additional 10% off on top of its year-round 15% military discount for active military, veterans reservists and their spouses.

Sleep Number: Through June 3, active military and veterans save an extra $100 on any sale price when they get a promo code at www.sleepnumber.com/military.

T-Mobile: Through May 31, those on the T-Mobile ONE Military plan get half-off the retail price of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active. The new military plan offers 50% off family lines for all military and veterans. Learn more at www.t-mobile.com/military.

Military families - take advantage of great deals for active duty and veterans + their families. #Gratitude — T-Mobile (@TMobile) April 27, 2018

UFC Gym: During the Memorial Day weekend, UFC Gym signature and franchise locations nationwide are offering free gym access to active and retired military and their families. Also, there will be zero enrollment fees for military. Find locations at www.ufcgym.com.

Verizon: Through May 31, military get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when they switch and buy a new smartphone. Plus, there are other military discounts. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.

Walgreens: With a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service, 20% off regular price items on Memorial Day. This offer is for vets, active duty and families.

More discounts: Find additional discounts including at hotels and other online retailers at shop.id.me/military. ID.me is a company that provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for government and businesses.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

