GTY (FILE PHOTO) NASA TO REPAIR HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE A SCI IN
IN SPACE: (FILE PHOTO) In this handout from the National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA), the Hubble Space Telescope drifts through space in a picture taken from the Space Shuttle Discovery during Hubble’s second servicing mission in 1997. NASA annouced October 31, 2006 that hte space agency would send a space shuttle to the Hubble Telescope for a fifth repair mission no earlier than May of 2008. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 72314018 GTY ID: 14018NA004_hubble
NASA via Getty Images

The Hubble Space Telescope is closer to operating as normal after the agency was able to correct issues with a backup gyroscope.

Hubble was pushed into safe mode on Oct. 5 after a gyroscope – used to help the telescope turn and lock on to new targets – stopped working, NASA said.

The gyroscopes have two modes: a high mode used when the spacecraft turns between targets, and a more precise low mode to help Hubble stay still and lock on to a target.

A backup gyroscope within Hubble spun at "extremely high rotation rates," NASA said, forcing them to execute a running restart, which involves turning off the gyro then quickly turning it back on again.

Following a series of maneuvers to clear any blockages on the gyroscope, the backup now spins at normal rates.

NASA did not give a time frame for when Hubble could return to operations. The Hubble team must complete a series of engineering tests including moving between targets and precision pointing, NASA said.

Hubble launched in April 1990, becoming the first major optical telescope placed in space. Over the past 28 years, Hubble has streamed back key data on subjects such as dark matter and how planets form. 

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

27 years of photos from the Hubble Space Telescope
01 / 35
Galaxies NGC 4302 seen edge-on and NGC 4298, both located 55 million light-years away.
02 / 35
Huge waves are sculpted in this two-lobed nebula some 3000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius.
03 / 35
Image of NGC 2440 shows the colorful "last hurrah" of a star like our sun. The star is ending its life by casting off its outer layers of gas, which formed a cocoon around the star's remaining core. Ultraviolet light from the dying star makes the material glow. The burned-out star, called a white dwarf, is the white dot in the center.
04 / 35
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled in stunning detail a small section of the Veil Nebula - expanding remains of a massive star that exploded about 8,000 years ago.
05 / 35
The galaxy Messier 94, which lies in the small northern constellation of the Hunting Dogs, about 16 million light-years away.
06 / 35
The cosmic pairing of the star Hen 2-427 more commonly known as WR 124 and the nebula M1-67 which surrounds it. Both objects, are found in the constellation of Sagittarius and lie 15, 000 light-years away.
07 / 35
The constellation of Virgo (The Virgin) is especially rich in galaxies, due in part to the presence of a massive and gravitationally-bound collection of over 1300 galaxies called the Virgo Cluster.
08 / 35
The Calabash Nebula is an example of the death of a low-mass star like the sun. This image shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The nebula is also known as the Rotten Egg Nebula because it contains a lot of sulphur.
09 / 35
Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) shows NGC 1448, a spiral galaxy located about 50 million light-years from Earth in the little-known constellation of Horologium.
10 / 35
A few of the tenuous threads that comprise Sh2-308, a faint and wispy shell of gas located 5200 light-years away in the constellation of Canis Major.
11 / 35
Space shuttle Atlantis and the crew of STS-125 deliver the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph and Wide Field Camera 3 to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009.
12 / 35
The supernova remnant SNR 0509-68.7, also known as N103B is located 160,000 light-years from Earth in a neighboring galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud.
13 / 35
IN SPACE: (FILE PHOTO) In this handout from the National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA), the Hubble Space Telescope drifts through space in a picture taken from the Space Shuttle Discovery during Hubble’s second servicing mission in 1997. NASA annouced October 31, 2006 that hte space agency would send a space shuttle to the Hubble Telescope for a fifth repair mission no earlier than May of 2008. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 72314018 GTY ID: 14018NA004_hubble
14 / 35
MAY 20, 1990: On the right is part of the first image taken with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's (HST) Wide Field/Planetary Camera. It is shown with a ground-based picture from a Las Campanas, Chile, observatory of the same region of the sky. The Las Campanas picture was taken with a 100-inch telescope and it is typical of high-quality pictures obtained from the ground. All objects seen are stars within the Milky Way galaxy. ABOUT THIS IMAGE: On the right is part of the first image taken with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's (HST) Wide Field/Planetary Camera. It is shown with a ground-based picture from Las Campanas, Chile, Observatory of the same region of the sky. The Las Campanas picture was taken with a 100-inch telescope and its typical of high quality pictures obtained from the ground. All objects seen are stars within the Milky Way galaxy. The images of the stars in the ground-based picture are fuzzy and in some cases are overlapping, because of smearing by the Earth's atmosphere. The same stars in the HST frame are sharper and well resolved, as shown by the double star at the top of the image. By avoiding the Earth's atmosphere, the HST gives sharper images and better resolution. In this early engineering picture, the HST images are roughly 50 percent sharper than the ground-based images. Technical Details: The first image taken with the HST is intended to assist in focusing the telescope. The region observed is centered on the 8.2 magnitude star HD96755 in the open cluster NGC 3532, in the southern constellation Carina. Identical small subsections of the HST and ground-based image pictures were chosen to highlight the difference in resolution. The field shown is approximately 11 x 14 arcseconds in size and does not contain HD96755. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
15 / 35
= MANDATORY CREDIT TO NASA == (FILES) In this dated December 7, 1993 filed photo shows Endeavour astronaut Jeff Hoffman (R) is suspended upside down from the shuttle"s robot arm as fellow astronaut Story Musgrave works his way up the side of the Hubble Space Telescope as the two prepared to install a new Wide Field Planetary Camera in the telescope. The US space shuttle is part cargo truck, part passenger bus, part airplane built for orbit, and has known soaring highs and devastating lows during its 30-year career in spaceflight. The shuttle program was born in 1972 with the decision by president Richard Nixon to launch the program, which would become the major focus of US human spaceflight ambitions over the next four decades. In 1993, the shuttle Endeavour and its crew of seven embarked on a mid-orbit repair mission to clear up a problem with the telescope's main mirror, and in early 1994 the first sharp images from Hubble were released. Four more maintenance missions have been performed on subsequent shuttle flights, the latest being in 2009. AFP PHOTO / NASA / FILES == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == (Photo credit should read NASA VIDEO/AFP/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: Was4053803
16 / 35
This undated photo provided by NASA shows an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope showing a breeding ground for stars in the Constellation Carina, about 20,000 light years from Earth. Friday, April 24, 2015, marks the 25th anniversary of Hubble's launch. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team/A. Nota, Westerlund 2 Science Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NYSB401
17 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
18 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
19 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
20 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
21 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
22 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
23 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
24 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
25 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
26 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
27 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
28 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
29 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
30 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
31 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
32 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
33 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
34 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
35 / 35
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." The dust and gas in the pillars is seared by the intense radiation from young stars and eroded by strong winds from massive nearby stars. The Hubble Space Telescope marks its 25th anniversary. A full decade in the making, Hubble rocketed into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard space shuttle Discovery. (NASA,†ESA/Hubble, Hubble Heritage Team via AP) ORG XMIT: NY922
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com