IN SPACE: (FILE PHOTO) In this handout from the National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA), the Hubble Space Telescope drifts through space in a picture taken from the Space Shuttle Discovery during Hubble’s second servicing mission in 1997. NASA annouced October 31, 2006 that hte space agency would send a space shuttle to the Hubble Telescope for a fifth repair mission no earlier than May of 2008. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 72314018 GTY ID: 14018NA004_hubble

NASA via Getty Images

The Hubble Space Telescope is closer to operating as normal after the agency was able to correct issues with a backup gyroscope.

Hubble was pushed into safe mode on Oct. 5 after a gyroscope – used to help the telescope turn and lock on to new targets – stopped working, NASA said.

The gyroscopes have two modes: a high mode used when the spacecraft turns between targets, and a more precise low mode to help Hubble stay still and lock on to a target.

A backup gyroscope within Hubble spun at "extremely high rotation rates," NASA said, forcing them to execute a running restart, which involves turning off the gyro then quickly turning it back on again.

Following a series of maneuvers to clear any blockages on the gyroscope, the backup now spins at normal rates.

The rotation rates produced by the backup gyro have reduced and are now within a normal range. Additional tests to be performed to ensure Hubble can return to science operations with this gyro. For more info: https://t.co/lT2Wpycqw2 — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 22, 2018

NASA did not give a time frame for when Hubble could return to operations. The Hubble team must complete a series of engineering tests including moving between targets and precision pointing, NASA said.

Hubble launched in April 1990, becoming the first major optical telescope placed in space. Over the past 28 years, Hubble has streamed back key data on subjects such as dark matter and how planets form.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

27 years of photos from the Hubble Space Telescope

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com