Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan star in "Salvation."

Shane Harvey/CBS

TV

Tune in: Season 2 of "Salvation" on CBS premieres Monday at 9 EDT/PDT. In the second season, the secret about the asteroid is out, but one crucial question remains: Will the impending calamity bring out the best or worst in people?

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Tyler Perry's "Acrimony" is out on Tuesday. In the film, Taraji P. Henson plays Melinda, a faithful wife who finally has enough and takes revenge on her unfaithful husband, Robert, played by Lyriq Bent.

MUSIC

Listen: "The Now Now," the latest album from the British band Gorillaz, is out on Friday. The band has released four singles from the album: "Humility," "Lake Zurich," "Sorcererz" and "Fire Flies."

Season 2 of "GLOW" returns to Netflix.

Erica Parise/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: The second season of "GLOW" premieres on Netflix Friday. The women of GLOW become local celebrities and face the realities of their newfound fame. The series stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Mark Maron.

Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan and Benicio Del Toro star in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado."

Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Lionsgate

FILM

Go to: Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin star in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," opening nationwide Friday. In the film, federal agent Matt Graver (Brolin) re-teams with Alejandro (del Toro) as the drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border heats up. The film also stars Isabela Moner, Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine and Jeffrey Donovan.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com