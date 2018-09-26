Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018, for the second day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will have a fifth day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET. The scheduled witnesses are Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a high school party in the early 1980s.

Blasey Ford originally made the allegations in a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.). The letter was then passed on to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Feinstein held the letter in accordance with the author's desire to remain anonymous, before the letter eventually leaked and Blasey Ford's identity was discovered. Blasey Ford then decided to go public with her accusations in an interview with The Washington Post.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, including in an interview on Fox News on Monday in which he was asked about his sexual history.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Since Blasey Ford came forward with her accusations, two other women have also made public accusations against Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale, alleged that Kavanugh exposed himself to her at a party. On Wednesday, Julie Swetnick became the third woman to come forward with accusations involving Kavanaugh.

Swetnick alleges that he was present when she was sexually assaulted at a high school party. She also alleges witnessing efforts by Kavanaugh and his classmate, Mark Judge, to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Friday on recommending Kavanaugh to the full Senate for confirmation, but committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has signaled that he is open to postponing the vote.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing in the player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com