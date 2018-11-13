It's OK, Chrissy Teigen – let it all out!

The author, model and Twitter queen got super emotional while talking about her husband John Legend after he presented her with Glamour's Women of the Year award Monday night.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet. You are our everything," Teigen said through tears. "You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

She continued, lightening up her speech with some humor, "This is so sappy, I'm sorry. I hate it. I didn't cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do."

Legend also teared up while presenting his wife the award, telling the audience about a time she cried in a dressing room because she felt overwhelmed by the "illustrious company she was in."

"We were celebrating the TIME 100 and she felt like she didn't belong. How could she be worthy of the likes of Oprah, (IMF chair) Christine Lagarde, Michelle Obama?" he said through tears. "Well, I'm here to say that you belong here. I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and to many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honor tonight."

Our hearts are melting!

