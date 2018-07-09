States with the best and worst economies
By several measures, the national economy is the strongest it has been in decades. The U.S. monthly unemployment rate now sits comfortably below 4%, and we are in the second longest period of GDP growth since World War II. &nbsp; &nbsp; In most states, unemployment has improved in recent years as well, but that is not to say every state economy is equally healthy. Some states are experiencing an economic boom, while others continue to struggle with job losses, poor GDP growth, and poverty. &nbsp; &nbsp; Economic vitality is as much about growth as it is about a state's ability to support its population -- with jobs, education, and economic opportunities. In turn, employed, better-paid, and better-educated residents contribute to economic growth. &nbsp; &nbsp; 24/7 Wall St. reviewed economic growth, poverty, unemployment, job growth, and college attainment rates to compare and rank state economies. The best ranked states tend to have fast-growing economies, low poverty and unemployment rates, high job growth, and a relatively well-educated workforce, while the opposite is generally the case among states with the worst ranked economies. &nbsp; &nbsp; Residents of top-ranked state economies tend to be relatively affluent. Though the median household income was not used to rank states, it exceeds the national median in 9 of the 10 best state economies. A population with greater disposable income may be more able to purchase goods and services, which helps the success of local business. &nbsp; &nbsp; "The national economy is continuing to recover, and some sectors are doing better than others," Martin Kohli, chief regional economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, explained in a conversation with 24/7 Wall St. "Nationally, we've consistently seen relatively large job growth in health care, and relatively large growth in leisure and hospitality, and strong growth in professional and business services." Many of the states with growing economies have outsized concentration of employment or strong growth in these industries.
ALSO READ: American Cities With the Most Property Crime in Every State
2. Utah
• 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +2.8% (3rd largest increase)
• 2017 GDP: $141.1 billion (20th smallest)
• June 2018 Unemployment: 3.0% (11th lowest)
• 5 yr. annual employment growth: +2.7% (the largest increase)

Utah's economy grew at an average annual rate of 2.8%, the third highest annual growth rate of all states. The state's information sector was the largest contributor to this growth, likely due in large part to the expansion of the tech sector in the Salt Lake City, Provo, and Park City region of the state, an area known collectively as the Silicon Slopes. The information sector added jobs at a 3.4% annual growth rate over the last five years, the fastest job growth of any state's information sector. Across all sectors, employment in Utah grew at an annual rate of 2.7%, the largest overall employment growth of any state.
14. Massachusetts &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; State and local gov't. GDP per capita: $5,588 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Total GDP per capita: $74,237 (3rd highest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Gov't. employees: 11.1% of workforce (5th lowest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Median household income: $75,297 (4th highest)
5. Washington &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +3.0% (the largest increase) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 GDP: $439.4 billion (14th largest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; June 2018 Unemployment: 4.7% (tied -- 4th highest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. annual employment growth: +2.2% (7th largest increase) &nbsp; &nbsp; Washington state's economy is not perfect across all measures included in this index. Notably, the state's unemployment rate as of June 2018 of 4.7% is tied for the fourth highest among states. However, the state economy makes up for the less than ideal labor market by ranking well in other key factors. Specifically, the state's average annual GDP growth of 3.0% over the last half decade is the highest of any state and nearly double the comparable national pace.
6. Hawaii
• 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +1.5% (23rd largest increase)
• 2017 GDP: $75.5 billion (13th smallest)
• June 2018 Unemployment: 2.1% (the lowest)
• 5 yr. annual employment growth: +1.2% (19th largest increase)

Hawaii is an expensive place to live. With its idyllic location driving up property values, Hawaii has the most expensive real estate in the country. However, it also has one of the most affluent populations in the country. The median household income of $74,511 a year is close to $17,000 higher than the national median income. The state also benefits from a strong job market. As of June, the state had the nation's lowest unemployment rate at just 2.1%. Also, just 3.5% of the state's population lacks health insurance, second lowest of any state and far less than the national uninsured rate of 8.6%.
8. California
• 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +2.9% (2nd largest increase)
• 2017 GDP: $2.4 trillion (the largest)
• June 2018 Unemployment: 4.2% (tied -- 18th highest)
• 5 yr. annual employment growth: +2.2% (8th largest increase)

California's economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% from 2012 through 2017, the second fastest pace of any state. The largest source of growth was the state's information industry, which includes tech giants of silicon valley such as Apple, Google, and Facebook. However, compared to most of the highest ranked state economies, California's unemployment rate is relatively high, at 4.2%, compared to a national unemployment rate of 3.8%.
9. Idaho &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +2.4% (6th largest increase) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 2017 GDP: $62.6 billion (10th smallest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; June 2018 Unemployment: 2.9% (tied -- 7th lowest) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. annual employment growth: +2.4% (4th largest increase) &nbsp; &nbsp; States with relatively affluent populations tend to prosper. Among the states with the 10 highest ranked economies, Idaho is the only one with a median household income that trails the national median. The typical state household has an income of $51,807 a year, compared to a national median household income of $57,617. &nbsp; &nbsp; However, the state makes up for its low incomes by ranking among the best states in the country in GDP and employment growth, as well as by having one of the lower unemployment rates in the country. Between 2012 and 2017, state GDP and employment each grew at an average annual rate of well over 2%. The state's 2.9% unemployment rate is nearly a full percentage point below the national rate of 3.8%.
12. Oregon
• 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: +1.7% (16th largest increase)
• 2017 GDP: $212.6 billion (24th largest)
• June 2018 Unemployment: 4.0% (tied -- 23rd highest)
• 5 yr. annual employment growth: +2.2% (6th largest increase)

Though it ranks just outside of the the top 10 state economies, Oregon ranks average or above average in most measures of economic prosperity. What pushes the state's economy rank higher is its high job growth. Oregon's employment increased at an annualized average of 2.2% each year from 2012 through 2017. The nation's job growth, by comparison, increased at a 1.5% pace over that same period. Job growth was not confined to one or two industries, rather most major industries in the state had healthy job growth.
The United States is enjoying an era of unprecedented wealth and prosperity. Economic output and household incomes are at all-time highs, while unemployment is at its lowest level in well over a decade. However, the growth has not benefited all Americans equally, and in much of the country, wealth is becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few. &nbsp; &nbsp; From the end of World War II through the early 1970s, the average income growth of the bottom ninety-nine percent of earners roughly tripled the 34% growth rate among the wealthiest one percent. &nbsp; &nbsp; Since, however, the strengthening of the middle class has ground nearly to a halt, while the wealth of the one percent has grown exponentially. &nbsp; &nbsp; The average income for the top one percent spiked by 216.4% from 1973 to 2007, but it increased by just 15.4% for all other earners. From 2009 to 2015, the average income for the wealthiest Americans grew by 33.9%, more than triple the income growth of 10.3% among the remaining ninety-nine percent. &nbsp; &nbsp; Today, more so than in the decades immediately following World War II, being among the top earners not only helps ensure a comfortable life, but also greatly increases earning potential and the ability to amass a fortune. &nbsp; &nbsp; Any family earning at least $422,000 a year ranks among the top one percent of earners nationwide. However, as income levels vary by state so too does the amount it takes to be a one-percenter. &nbsp; &nbsp; 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit nonpartisan think tank, to identify the minimum income threshold of the top one percent of earners in each state.
50. Mississippi
• Top 1% earn at least: $254,362
• Avg. income of top 1%: $580,461
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $35,353
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.8%
50. Mississippi

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $254,362
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $580,461
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $35,353
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 21.8 percent

49. Arkansas

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $255,050
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $864,772
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $38,472
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 22.4 percent

48. New Mexico

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $255,429
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $615,082
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $39,675
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.2 percent

47. West Virginia

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $258,078
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $535,648
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $34,987
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 20.8 percent

louisville-kentucky-skyline.jpg
46. Kentucky
• Top 1% earn at least: $274,818
• Avg. income of top 1%: $719,012
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $38,990
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.4%
46. Kentucky

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $274,818
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $719,012
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $38,990
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.4 percent

45. Alabama

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $297,564
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $743,644
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $38,587
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 24.7 percent

44. Maine

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $303,897
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $655,870
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $42,575
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.1 percent

43. Hawaii

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $310,566
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $797,001
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $57,987
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.9 percent

42. Idaho

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $314,532
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $829,268
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $47,727
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.6 percent

indianapolis-indiana.jpg
41. Indiana
• Top 1% earn at least: $316,756
• Avg. income of top 1%: $804,275
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $46,501
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.6%
41. Indiana

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $316,756
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $804,275
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $46,501
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.6 percent

40. Louisiana

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $318,393
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $814,386
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $45,060
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.4 percent

39. South Carolina

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $318,463
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $761,185
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $38,646
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.2 percent

38. Montana

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $321,849
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $855,976
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $45,197
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.0 percent

church-street-burlington-vermont.jpg
37. Vermont
• Top 1% earn at least: $321,969
• Avg. income of top 1%: $816,579
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $50,283
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 36.4%
37. Vermont

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $321,969
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $816,579
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $50,283
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 36.4 percent

36. Missouri

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $326,839
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $944,804
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $44,650
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.5 percent

35. Michigan

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $328,649
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $917,701
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $42,825
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.3 percent

sedona-arizona-e1454959771157.jpg
34. Arizona
• Top 1% earn at least: $331,074
• Avg. income of top 1%: $882,657
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $42,000
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.9%
34. Arizona

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $331,074
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $882,657
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $42,000
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.9 percent

33. Iowa

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $331,572
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $788,419
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $53,753
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.4 percent

32. Tennessee

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $332,913
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $947,021
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $44,219
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 26.1 percent

31. Oklahoma

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $333,139
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $932,520
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $52,533
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 25.2 percent

columbus-ohio-e1453319095145.jpg
30. Ohio
• Top 1% earn at least: $334,979
• Avg. income of top 1%: $858,965
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $46,157
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.5%
30. Ohio

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $334,979
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $858,965
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $46,157
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.5 percent

29. Delaware

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $340,770
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $869,461
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $51,049
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.0 percent

28. Nevada

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $341,335
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,354,780
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $41,470
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 23.5 percent

27. North Carolina

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $343,066
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $902,972
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $43,850
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.4 percent

26. Rhode Island

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $346,657
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $928,204
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $50,963
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.1 percent

25. Wisconsin

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $349,905
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $964,358
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $50,953
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.5 percent

portland-oregon-e1452179255558.jpg
24. Oregon
• Top 1% earn at least: $358,937
• Avg. income of top 1%: $908,898
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $46,090
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.7%
24. Oregon

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $358,937
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $908,898
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $46,090
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.7 percent

23. Nebraska

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $363,310
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $945,869
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $58,013
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 31.4 percent

22. Georgia

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $371,811
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $995,576
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $44,147
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.5 percent

21. Utah

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $374,467
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,057,066
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $53,614
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.6 percent

20. Kansas

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $375,344
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,034,676
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $56,628
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.8 percent

philadelphia-pennsylvania-skyline.jpg
19. Pennsylvania
• Top 1% earn at least: $388,593
• Avg. income of top 1%: $1,100,962
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $50,830
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.8%
19. Pennsylvania

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $388,593
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,100,962
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $50,830
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 30.8 percent

18. Alaska

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $400,017
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $910,059
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $71,876
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.6 percent

17. New Hampshire

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $405,286
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,134,101
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $62,796
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 36.6 percent

16. Wyoming

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $405,596
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,900,659
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $60,922
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 27.1 percent

15. South Dakota

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $407,406
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,130,048
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $56,610
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.9 percent

14. Florida

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $417,587
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,543,124
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $39,094
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.6 percent

13. Virginia

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $425,144
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,109,984
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $62,844
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 38.1 percent

houston-texas-at-night.jpg
12. Texas
• Top 1% earn at least: $440,758
• Avg. income of top 1%: $1,343,897
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $55,614
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.9%
12. Texas

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $440,758
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,343,897
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $55,614
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 28.9 percent

11. Minnesota

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $443,118
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,185,581
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $56,728
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.8 percent

10. North Dakota

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $445,415
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,080,845
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $68,316
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 29.6 percent

9. Maryland

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $445,783
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,135,718
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $63,656
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 39.3 percent

8. Washington

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $451,395
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,383,223
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $57,100
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 35.1 percent

skyline-chicago-illinois.jpg
7. Illinois
• Top 1% earn at least: $456,377
• Avg. income of top 1%: $1,412,024
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $52,216
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.0%
7. Illinois

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $456,377
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,412,024
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $52,216
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 34.0 percent

6. Colorado

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $458,576
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,261,053
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $61,165
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 39.9 percent

5. California

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $514,694
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,693,094
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $55,152
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 32.9 percent

4. New York

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $550,174
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $2,202,480
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $49,617
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 35.7 percent

massachussetts-tobacco.jpg
3. Massachusetts
• Top 1% earn at least: $582,774
• Avg. income of top 1%: $1,904,805
• Avg. income of bottom 99%: $61,694
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 42.7%
3. Massachusetts

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $582,774
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,904,805
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $61,694
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 42.7 percent

2. New Jersey

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $588,575
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $1,581,829
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $65,068
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 38.6 percent

1. Connecticut

• Top 1 percent earn at least: $700,800
• Avg. income of top 1 percent: $2,522,806
• Avg. income of bottom 99 percent: $67,742
• Adults with a bachelor's degree: 38.6 percent

Detailed findings and methodology

According to the Economic Policy Institute, growing income inequality is attributable to a number of factors. In earlier decades of the last century, strong unionization in industries like manufacturing, construction, and transportation, and a regularly rising minimum wage coupled with a cultural and legal environment that capped executive compensation helped ensure favorable wage growth for the vast majority of Americans.

Today, many of those conditions no longer exiStreet Union participation has hit lows not seen since before the Great Depression, the federal minimum wage has less buying power than it did half a century ago, and CEO compensation has increased exponentially in recent decades.

Through investments and ownership of assets such as real estate and company stocks, wealthier Americans are able to expand their wealth far faster than those of lesser means.

The states with the highest thresholds of what it takes to be in the one percent also generally have the greatest degree of income inequality. In New York, a state where the one percent earns at least $550,174 a year, the average income among one percenters is $2.2 million – 44 times the average income of $49,617 among the bottom ninety-nine percent. No state has greater inequality. For comparison, the average one percenter on a national scale earns $1.3 million a year, 26.3 times the average income of $50,107 among the remaining ninety-nine percent.

The states with the wealthiest one-percenters – generally the same states with the greatest income inequality – tend to have higher educational attainment rates. College graduates are more likely to earn higher incomes, but access to a four-year college degree can depend largely on family incomes. This structure serves to reinforce the concentration of wealth at the top.

Of the 10 states with the highest income threshold for the top one percent, nine are home to a larger than typical share of adults with a bachelor’s degree than the national share. Similarly, nine of the 10 states with the lowest income threshold for the top one percent have a lower bachelor’s degree attainment rate than the comparable national rate of 31.3 percent.

To identify the annual income necessary to be in the top 1 percent of earners in each state, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed "The New Gilded Age: Income Inequality in the U.S. by State," an Economic Policy Institute report published in July 2018. Income figures are from the IRS and are for tax units – which could be a single adult or married couple – and are for 2015. The share of adults with a bachelor’s degree came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are for 2016.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com