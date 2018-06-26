Everything upcoming at Disney parks Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional. 01 / 40 Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional. 01 / 40

More than 50,000 couples have been married at Walt Disney World.

Photo provided by the Walt Disney Company.

When couples seek magical weddings, they often turn to Magic Central, aka Disney. More than twenty-five years ago, the first couple tied the knot at Walt Disney World and since then more than 50,000 happy couples have followed suit.

In fact, you can catch up on some of these Disney weddings with “Disney Fairy Tale Weddings,” available through freeform.com and devices such as Roku. Here you will see in detail fairy tales do indeed come true as Disney lavishes couples with unique spaces and celebrations for their special day.

The average Disney wedding is about 60 to 80 guests in size, said Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney Fairy Tale Weddings. However, you can opt for anything from the Memories Collection, which start at $3,500 and include up to four guests in addition to the happy couple, to the Wishes Collection, with a price tag that can hit well north of $50,000 if you select all the tantalizing bells and whistles available for a large crowd.

“You have so many choices,” McFann said.

Indeed you do, with resort ($4,000) and theme park locations ($4,500) and ultra-desirable sites such as the Magic Kingdom Train Station ($15,000 and up), the Magic Kingdom East Plaza Garden near Cinderella’s Castle ($25,000 and up) and the Magic Kingdom after hours ($50,000 and up). That’s just for the location, mind you. Feeding your guests will set you back $140 per person for brunch, $165 for lunch and $190 per dinner.

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion ($5,000), located on a private island accessible by footbridge at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is the elaborate Victorian chapel that far and away is the most popular location for Disney weddings, primarily because of, well, its location.

“We call it the Crown Jewel, because you have this amazing backdrop of Cinderella’s Castle as the bride walks down the aisle,” McFann said.

Disney weddings also allow couples the opportunity to marry in far-flung locales without having to pack for overseas. Want to wed under swaying palm trees of the South Pacific? Luau Pointe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is surrounded by the sensuous spirit of the islands and overlooks the Seven Seas Lagoon. Prefer to say your vows in China, France or Italy? Epcot will hand those countries on a silver platter to the bride and groom.

“You don’t have to go to Europe to be married in Europe,” McFann said.

Couples can also marry at spots such as Animal Kingdom’s Harambe Street, inspired by an exotic African village, or head north to Norway to become one at Norway Loft, nestled in the Norwegian village at Epcot.

Couples can also marry at spots such as Animal Kingdom’s Harambe Street, inspired by an exotic African village.

Photo provided by Walt Disney Company.

Located on Disney property, the wedding planning facility Franck’s Studio, named after the Martin Short character in “Father of the Bride,” is a Victorian summerhouse decked out with inspirational tableaus, such as a wedding reception themed after the popular “Frozen” film. At Franck’s, a dedicated phalanx of Disney wedding specialists, fairy godmothers, if you will, make what could be a complicated affair easy-peasy, even without a wand.

“We have a “be our guest” strategy and hold their hands throughout the process,” McFann said.

If you choose Disney for your wedding location, chances are you have a favorite Disney character you would like to invite to the event, and most Disney characters will be glad to make an appearance. You can add $1,275 to the tab for a 30-minute set with one character or $1,795 for two characters. Some characters, of course, are understandably more in demand than others.

“Mickey and Minnie are very popular with weddings,” McFann said.

Beyond the famous characters, additional themed Disney entertainers include the Major Domo in full regalia (from $950), the English butler (from $800) and the fanfare of herald trumpeters in medieval garb ($750 for one and $1,275 for a duo).

If the couple wants to add a touch of humor to the proceedings, they can select Tacky Tourists, billed as “wacky, fun-loving Disney fanatics (who) know everything about Disney and will entertain your guest and liven up your reception.”

There are even the Uninvited Wedding Guests, a polyester-clad husband and wife team of improv actors who will mingle with guests.

But wait, there’s more! At select locations, couples can also engage a confetti cannon to announce their union or order private fireworks to light up the night sky.

A bride arrives at her dream Disney wedding in Cinderella's Glass Coach.

Claire Celeste, photographer

Then there is the Cinderella Coach.

“It is iconic,” McFann said. “People love the pomp and circumstance.”

With six white ponies, driver and two footmen, the Coach is truly the stuff of legend, but if you have to ask the price to engage such transportation, you probably can’t afford it.

Couples can extend the magic with proposals and engagements at Disney, where you can pop the question during a private carriage ride, a cruise by moonlight or under a sky of fireworks. We’re not even going to go into the Disney honeymoons, because that’s another fairy tale altogether. Just don’t forget the checkbook.

For more on Disney weddings, call 321-939-4610 or visit disneyweddings.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com