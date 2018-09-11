Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen exit Air Force Two as they arrive at Sydney airport on April 21, 2017.

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence leaves Sunday for a week-long tour of Asia, his third trip to the region where the administration has ongoing trade disputes and military issues.

The White House announced in August that Pence would replace President Donald Trump at a round of economic and security meetings in Singapore and Papua New Guinea, prompting questions about Trump’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region where China’s influence dominates.

Pence took an aggressive stance against China in an October speech in which he accused the Chinese government of orchestrating a military, economic and political campaign to expand its influence inside the United States and across other regions of the world.

During next week’s trip, Pence will “highlight American leadership in the region” and reaffirm Trump’s commitment to denuclearizing North Korea, according to spokeswoman Alyssa Farah.

“He will also deliver the message that authoritarianism, aggression and the disregard for other nations’ sovereignty by any nation in the Indo-Pacific will not be tolerated by the United States,” Farah said.

Some foreign policy experts have suggested the Trump administration is firing up a new cold war with China, though officials in both countries appear to be trying to tamp down tensions now. On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis held talks with their Chinese counterparts in Washington.

During a joint press conference after their closed-door meeting, Pompeo said he raised the U.S. concerns about China’s aggression in the South China Sea and its widespread repression of religious minorities, particularly Muslims in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

But, Pompeo said, “the United States is not pursuing a cold war or containment policy with China."

Mattis called the diplomatic and security talks a “productive and positive dialogue.” He said the two countries were working on a “crisis communication and deconfliction network” to avoid accidental military clashes in the waters around the South China Sea.

Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi told reporters that the situation in the South China Sea was "trending toward greater stability" but warned the U.S. to stop sending its vessels and military aircraft into the region.

Friday's meeting at the State Department was a preview for Trump's own session with Chinese President Xi Jinping, set for later this month when they are expected to talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Trump has a tendency to undercut his own top officials. Weeks after Pence took a tough stance against North Korea during a February visit to South Korea, for example, Trump agreed to an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.

Asked how much authority Pence has to speak for Trump, a White House official, who spoke on the condition of not being identified, said there should be zero question that Pence speaks for the administration.

The official, who previewed the vice president's trip on a call with reporters, said Pence will unveil substantive initiatives, including bilateral agreements involving the digital economy, energy and infrastructure.

Trump last year pulled out of a sweeping Asia-focused trade deal that President Barack Obama negotiated in part to serve as a counterweight to China's rising economic power. Trump is now in the middle of a trade war with China.

In his October speech, Pence accused China's Communist Party of using rewards and coercion to influence American businesses, universities, think tanks and government officials. He said, for example, that China threatened to deny a business license for a major American corporation unless it spoke out against the Trump administration’s trade policies.

He linked those alleged activities to China's broader effort to extend its military and economic power across Asia and Africa.

The administration is betting that countries in the Indo-Pacific region will benefit more from private investment by American companies than through direct help from China, which has lavished countries across Asia and Africa with billions of dollars in investment and loans.

