Americans in the market for a used car can track down some pretty sweet deals on vehicles that depreciate faster than average. Here are the 10 best values buyers in the market for an almost-new car.

Thinkstock

The average price of a used car has hit a 13-year high, pushed up by a crush of late-model leased vehicles hitting the market, experts say.

So while buyers may fret when they see the average price of a used car rose to $19,657 in the first quarter, up 17.6 percent compared to the same period five years ago, a lot of the reason is that vehicles on the market are generally newer than in past years, Edmunds.com says.

“Off-lease cars are flooding in the market,” said Ivan Drury, senior analyst at the car-buying website. But with more motorists ready to rid themselves of their jalopies in a strong economy, "the market is doing a good job of absorbing the large quantity."

That demand is also holding up prices, defying past predictions that they would fall when a cascade of off-lease cars hit the used-vehicle market.

In fact, even with an average price of $22,685, the average three-year-old used car only spent 41 days on the market. That's tied with last year, a number that has fallen from 55 days in 2005.

Like overall used-car prices, the average for those three-year-old cream puffs is also highest since 2005 when Edmunds began keeping records.

Other experts agree that more off-lease vehicles means fresher used cars on the lot compared to the older vehicles that trade-in customers drag onto the lot.

The "vehicles (are) probably a bit younger...as opposed to trade-ins that tend to be four or five-year-old cars." said Tom Kontos, chief economist for wholesale used-car operation KAR Auction Services.

Also holding up prices: More pickup trucks and SUVs. As consumers have shifted their preference to larger vehicles, their higher prices are reflected when they come to the used market.

Most consumers haven't been put off by higher fuel costs for pickups and SUVs. "While some consumers hold fuel costs as a top (consideration) and are drawn to the smaller car segments, fuel costs are not high enough to significantly detract other buyers," Drury said.

The used-car market is so strong that even small cars, which have been performing poorly in new-vehicle sales, are showing stronger sales.

More: Ford's hottest version of Mustang even more blazing with 2019 upgrades

More: Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, CDC says

More: McDonald's to test plastic-straw alternatives in U.S. later this year

The average price for a three-year-old subcompact car was up 3 percent and compact cars rose 3.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the year before, Edmunds.com said. The two categories were only surpassed by large trucks when it came to price gains. And also showing stronger demand for them, small cars spent fewer overall days on dealers' lots before selling.

The turnabout for small cars reflects more people are willing to buy smaller cars as their basic transportation.

Used-car prices have also been buoyed by the lingering effects of last year's hurricanes, which devastated Houston and Puerto Rico.

There was a "delayed effect" driving the price of one- to three-year-old vehicles due to disaster victims buying used cars with insurance money they received for vehicles lost to the storms, said AJ Schoonover, director of vehicle valuations at Kelley Blue Book.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com