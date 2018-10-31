Tuesday was a positive day for the broad U.S. markets. Although there were ups and downs in the session, the day ultimately ended on a positive note. Crude oil dropped again in the session. The S&P 500 sectors were entirely positive.

U.S. stocks rebounded in early morning trading Wednesday after major companies reported strong earnings for the third quarter, soothing fears that rising interest rates may deter corporate investment. Global markets also were broadly higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 300 points, or 1.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 increased 1.3 percent. The Nasdaq rebounded 2.2 percent.

The early gains follow a brutal month for the indexes.

The Dow is down six percent through Tuesday's close, while the S&P is off 7.9 percent for October. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 11 percent for the month.

If the S&P 500 can finish higher Wednesday, it would mark its first back-to-back up days this month. The market rebounded sharply Tuesday.

Big companies including Mondelez, which makes Oreos, Cadbury chocolates and Trident gum, and Under Armour reported strong quarterly earnings this week. Even Facebook’s shares opened higher by 6.6 percent after it reported revenue that was slightly under projections on Tuesday after the close.

Adding to the more optimistic tone Wednesday was more good news on the labor front. Payroll processor ADP reported that private employers added 227,000 new jobs in October.

The combination of upbeat earnings news and a still healthy job market assuaged concerns that steady interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are raising the cost of borrowing and causing economic activity to slow markedly. Another quarter-point rate increase is expected later this year, with more to come in 2019.

“Global economic fundamentals are still intact. Although growth has slowed in the third quarter for most economies, it’s not contracting,” said Francis Tan, an investment strategist at UOB private bank. “The drop in global equities this month, to the tune of $8 trillion, makes it an irresistible thesis for investors to get back into the action,” he said.

In Europe, earnings were also largely positive: shares in Airbus were up 2.6 percent after it reported a rise in profits and cosmetics maker L’Oreal’s stock rallied 7 percent on upbeat results. Britain’s FTSE 100 rebounded 1.53 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 1.3 percent and France’s CAC 40 rallied 2.17 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed up 2.16 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index added 1.35 percent.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 23 cents to $66.40 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 38 cents to $76.29 per barrel.

The dollar was flat at 113.13 yen. The euro edged down to $1.1341 from $1.1343.

