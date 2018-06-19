U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the media in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on April 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. announced Tuesday it was pulling out of the United Nations' Human Rights Council, issuing a blistering critique of the group, including accusations of protecting countries after they commit human rights abuses.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, standing beside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made the announcement Tuesday evening at the State Department. It came amid the fiery criticism wrapped around immigrant children being separated from their parents and the Human Rights Council's calls for the Trump administration to halt the practice because it runs "counter to human rights standards."

Haley's nine-minute statement accused the council of sticking up for countries that abuse their citizens without repercussions and a bias against U.S. ally Israel, calling the Geneva-based body a "cesspool of political bias."

She said the 47-nation group needs "major, dramatic, systemic changes, yet no other county has had the courage to join our fight" and leave the body. Haley called out the group for admitting Congo as a member when mass graves were discovered in the country. She also cited Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Egypt, China and Russia among the countries who attempted to undermine reforms within the council.

"I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from our human rights commitments," Haley said. "On the contrary. We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights."

The decision will leave the U.S. without a vote and instead become an observer on the body, which aims to promote human rights around the globe. The head of the council called the move disappointing.

"Disappointing, if not really surprising, news. Given the state of #HumanRights in today's world, the US should be stepping up, not stepping back" -- UN Human Rights Chief #Zeid following USA decision to withdraw from U.N. Human Rights Council.#StandUp4HumanRights — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 19, 2018

"Disappointing, if not really surprising, news," Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad said over Twitter. "Given the state of #HumanRights in today's world, the US should be stepping up, not stepping back."

Tuesday's announcement marks just the latest international group that the U.S. has elected to leave.

Most recently, President Trump said the U.S. would not endorse a joint statement after the Group of 7 economic meeting with U.S. allies after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made statements the president perceived as false.

The U.S. also pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord.

