China retaliates against Trump tariffs

China’s foreign ministry said retaliatory duties on U.S. goods "took effect immediately" Friday, after Washington’s 25 percent tariff on selected imports to China kicked in at 12:01 a.m. ET. A Chinese government spokesman earlier said that should the tariffs be adopted, "China will be forced to fight back." However, Friday's $34 billion proposed measure is just the first stage in threatened U.S. increases on up to $450 billion of imports from China over their technological prowess. Many fear a trade war is on the horizon for the global economy, as the United States continues to place tariffs on trading partners including the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

Sense of urgency growing in Thai rescue mission

Thai authorities overseeing the rescue of a young soccer team trapped in a cave warned Friday that there is a "limited amount of time" to get them out. The admission comes hours after officials said that a former Thai navy SEAL working to save the trapped team died from a lack of oxygen in an overnight mission. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. Operation commander Narongsak Osatanakorn said overzealous volunteers working on their own arrived on site and began pumping water into the ground, forcing it back into the partially flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08 Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08

Star power headlines World Cup quarterfinals

The World Cup quarterfinals begin Friday with soccer's biggest stars leading their respective nations closer to the ultimate international prize. France, led by 19-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, will kick things off against battle-tested Uruguay (10 a.m. ET) who might be without Round of 16 hero Edinson Cavani who is dealing with a calf injury. Later in the day, five-time champion Brazil faces Belgium (2 p.m. ET) in a highly anticipated match, though most eyes might be squared on Neymar and his dramatic antics. While only eight different nations have won the event in its 88-year history, this year's tournament has opened up the opportunity for soccer success significantly with stunning big-name departures early on in the competition.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain. 01 / 34 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain. 01 / 34

Running of the Bulls begins amid controversy

The San Fermin Festival — aka Running of the Bulls — officially kicks off Friday in Pamplona, Spain. More than a million tourists visit the nine-day festival, known for its morning bull runs and afternoon bullfights. Last year, two Americans and one Spaniard were gored while running with the bulls — other runners were treated for their bruises. This year, Pamplona city officials are trying to reassure women that the festival is still safe to attend after protests ensued over the release on bail of the “Wolf Pack”— five men who were cleared of gang-raping a teenager during the 2016 festival. Some women plan on wearing black outfits instead of the traditional white as a protest.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ takes flight

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (★★★ out of four; rated PG-13) joins the behemoth of Marvel superhero sequels Friday, adding Evangeline Lilly as titular character Wasp, a shrinkable heroine with sharp moves and a killer sting. Directed by the same mastermind behind its predecessor, Peyton Reed, the second “Ant-Man” follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) after “Captain America: Civil War.” This time (spoiler alert), the Ant-Man’s objective is to save the original Wasp, who got lost in the sub-microscopic Quantum Realm decades ago. USA TODAY writer Brian Truitt calls the sequel “a buzzworthy new adventure about balancing family responsibilities with saving the world.” With a slew of new characters and an intriguing post-credits scene, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is sure to make some buzz.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com