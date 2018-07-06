U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they will abide by a week-long cease-fire with the Taliban announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony in Kabul on May 2, 2015, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan.

Jawad Jalali, European Pressphoto Agency

If it holds, the agreement could be a significant development in the conflict, which has dragged on for 17 years. Previous efforts to find a peaceful solution with the Taliban have failed.

Ghani announced the cease-fire — the first of its kind — to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan next week. The cease-fire is set to begin June 12 and end June 19.

“We will adhere to the wishes of Afghanistan for the country to enjoy a peaceful end to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and support the search for an end to the conflict,” Gen. John Nicholson, the top coalition commander in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The cease-fire will not apply to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which has become an emerging threat in parts of the country.

The Taliban did not immediately response to the cease-fire offer, which comes amid a growing diplomatic push, backed by the United States, to reach a political solution with the Taliban.

Nicholson said recently that increased diplomatic activity, including a call by Ghani to hold talks with the Taliban, has led to a decrease in overall violence.

“President Ghani’s peace offer was universally supported by the international community and the cease-fire represents another bold initiative for peace, and is for the benefit of all Afghans,” Nicholson said.

The United States has said that the war would only end with a political solution, though acknowledged that the Taliban would need to feel pressure before agreeing to put down their arms.

“Violence and progress can coexist, and that's what we're seeing,” Nicholson told Pentagon reporters in a recent briefing.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com