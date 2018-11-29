The Boeing 787 flies for United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for Chicago from Houston Intercontinental Airport on Nov. 4, 2012, with more than 200 customers on board. This was the inaugural commercial flight for the United Airlines aircraft. Even at 5:54 a.m., there was a festive air at the departure gate for United's inaugural 787 flight. United spokesman Rahsaan Johnson speaks to a group of journalists traveling on United's inaugural 787 flight. United CEO Jeff Smisek, back row center, stands with crew members before the first flight of the airline's Boeing 787 aircraft. Passengers have a little fun before boarding the first Dreamliner to fly paying customers within the United States. The chances of getting an upgrade weren't good for United's inaugural 787 flight. Customers on United's inaugural 787 flight were treated to snacks before the flight, including special Dreamliner cookies. For the first time, a departure board shows United preparing to board paying customers on a 787 flight. Thomas Moore, a customer on United's 787 inaugural flight, also has flown on the world's first passenger flights of the 747 and the Airbus A380 – as evidenced by this self-made plaque. United's Dreamliner at the gate. And the boarding for the Dreamliner flight begins ... A United gate agent takes a boarding pass from one of the first customers to board the Dreamliner. The crew for United's inaugural Dreamliner flight poses for a photo before departing Houston. Capt. Cliff Pittman speaks to the media in Houston before the flight to Chicago. A United Airlines Boeing 787 is prepared for take-off. Media begin filtering into the economy section ahead of United's inaugural 787 flight. A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off from Houston Intercontinental Airport. A view out the window during United's first "revenue" Dreamliner flight. Departure for the Dreamliner from Houston. Passenger Gregg Martin poses for a picture in his business-class seat as United CEO Jeff Smisek talks to a TV crew during United's inaugural Dreamliner flight. United CEO Jeff Smisek, for the record, sat in the bulkhead row of coach. Those on board United's inaugural Dreamliner flight got a souvenir kit, including a certificate indicating their spot on the historic trip. United offered free champagne in all cabins to help celebrate its long-awaited 787 debut. The interior of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A video screen on the back of a seat. Sleeping quarters for the flight crew. Passenger Sean Oliver of Washington, D.C., was one of several passengers sporting a special 787 T-shirt for the occasion. Breakfast on United's inaugural flight – which departed Houston at 7:20 a.m. – featured two meal options for business-class passengers: cereal and fruit or an egg muffin. A view of the economy section – and Boeing's cabin design – on United's first revenue Dreamliner flight. A throng of media greets United's inaugural Dreamliner flight as it arrives in Chicago. A United Airlines flight crew monitors instruments in the cockpit of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after the plane arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. United Airlines' first Dreamliner flight receives a ceremonial water-cannon salute after landing in Chicago. United's Dreamliner waits at the gate after completing its inaugural passenger flight.

United Airlines is turning to its Denver hub for its newest trans-Atlantic route.

The Star Alliance carrier will begin nonstop flights from Denver to Frankfurt on May 2, with daily service operated by United’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The service will give United a sixth nonstop route to the German financial center, which also is the busiest hub for United’s Star Alliance partner Lufthansa. United already flies to Frankfurt from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Newark Liberty, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

TODAY IN THE SKY: United Airlines adds Prague and Naples, Italy

United will be the only U.S. airline flying nonstop on the route, though Lufthansa also flies nonstop between Denver and Frankfurt.

United says Frankfurt customers will be able to catch connecting United flights to or from more than 60 cities across the western United States, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

“From the mid-continent United States to the rest of the world, United offers customers more choice and more international flights and destinations than any other carrier,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network, said in a statement.

United's Denver-Frankfurt service restores a route the airline last offered in the summer of 2001.

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: United shows off its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

United shows off first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners. A view of an overhead bin in the economy cabin of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The front galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A business-class lavatory is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a twilight color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats include fold-down foot rests. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens and fold-down foot rests. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners. A look at the landing gear on United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The bulkhead row in the economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A view of the economy cabin from the aft of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. An economy cabin lavatory at the rear of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. Every seat -- including those in economy -- are outfitted with power outlets on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. A decal on an economy seat outlines in-flight options on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The rear galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. The economy cabin is seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.

ARCHIVES: United Airlines unveils its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner

United Airlines unveils its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is unveiled at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. It will be the first of the revolutionary new jet to fly for a North American airline. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. A front view of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner as seen at Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. An up-close shot of one of the engines on United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A shot of the Dreamliner's tail, looking past its engine. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. In an apparent coincidence, guests at United’s 'first look' event for its Dreamliner were treated to this unexpected fly-by of Boeing’s massive 'Dreamlifter.' Boeing uses the superjumbo aircraft to ferry pieces of the Dreamliner to its factories for final assembly. Boeing won't officially deliver the jet to United until September, and it won't be put into commercial service until October. United flight attendants, from right, Laureen Kelley, Patricia Chisum, and Vonn Crosby listen as the airline's first Boeing 787 is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash. on Aug. 2, 2012. United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is presented at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. Pilots Bill Blocker, left, and Niel Olufsen pose with United employees for a group photo in front of the carrier's first Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. United employees pose for photos in front of the airline's first Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. United's 787 cabins will hold 219 passengers, with 111 standard coach-class seats. Like all of Boeing's new Dreamliners, customers flying on United's 787s will notice more overhead space over the aisles. Boeing and its Dreamliner customers tout the storage capacity of the jet's overhead storage bins. Boeing says they're the first designed to accommodate the roll-aboard bags used by many fliers these days. The windows on the Boeing 787 are 30% bigger than those on other wide-body planes. One of the electronically dimmable windows on United's Dreamliner. The air vents on the Dreamliner feature this updated design for toggling the vents open and closed. Flight attendant Vonn Crosby sits in United's first Dreamliner. Thirty-six seats in 'BusinessFirst' convert to lie-flat beds. A shot of the in-flight entertainment available in the BusinessFirst section of United's 787s. United shows off the BusinessFirst section as it says it would look during in-flight meal service. Some of the dining options available for BusinessFirst passengers on United's Boeing 787. Power and USB ports in the BusinessFirst section of United's 787. Captain Niel Olufsen on United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Another view inside United's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Crew rest quarters onboard United's first Boeing 787. The Dreamliner's cockpit. A newly designed HUD (head-up display) in the cockpit of United Airlines' first Boeing 787. Dave Hilfman, United Airlines' senior vice president of sales, speaks as United's first Boeing 787 is unveiled at Boeing's factory in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. Helen Stanger, widow of a United Airlines dispatcher, listens as United's first Boeing 787 is presented in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 2, 2012. United Airlines employees pose in front of the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Aug. 2, 2012. The day may have been focused on United's 'first look' at its 787, but many other Dreamliners can be seen at Boeing's Everett assembly line. This shot of ANA and Ethiopian Airlines 787s was snapped on the way up the stairs to United's Dreamliner.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com